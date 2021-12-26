https://sputniknews.com/20211226/magnitude-57-earthquake-shakes-japan-emsc-reports-1091810228.html

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports

The earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the southwest of Japan

The earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the southwest of Japan.The estimated depth of the earthquake is 30km.According to the EMSC, the quake was registered about 232km from the city of Naha, Japan.No damage or casualties have as yet been reported.Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

