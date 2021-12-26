Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/magnitude-57-earthquake-shakes-japan-emsc-reports-1091810228.html
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports
The earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the southwest of Japan
2021-12-26T08:46+0000
2021-12-26T09:06+0000
The earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the southwest of Japan.The estimated depth of the earthquake is 30km.According to the EMSC, the quake was registered about 232km from the city of Naha, Japan.No damage or casualties have as yet been reported.Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
asia & pacific, japan

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports

08:46 GMT 26.12.2021 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 26.12.2021)
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.
The earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the southwest of Japan.
The estimated depth of the earthquake is 30km.
According to the EMSC, the quake was registered about 232km from the city of Naha, Japan.
No damage or casualties have as yet been reported.
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
08:46 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports
