Macron Congratulates Teams Involved in Launch of James Webb Telescope

French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated everyone involved with the successful launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, especially the French and European teams

"To look far, so far that we could travel in time. It is possible today. December 25, 2021, will forever remain in the history of space exploration. Bravo to the teams, especially our French and European teams. What pride! 'Go Webb!'" Macron tweeted.On Saturday, an Ariane 5 rocket carrying the cutting edge James Webb telescope took off from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. US President Joe Biden has already congratulated everyone who has worked on the James Webb Space Telescope with its successful launch. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has also offered its congratulations following the launch.The largest and most powerful space telescope ever launched, Webb will replace the famous Hubble telescope. It will take Webb about one month to reach L2 and it is expected to start taking images of the universe in about six months.

