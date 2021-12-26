Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/lg-electronics-is-up-to-develop-6g-technology-1091814047.html
LG Electronics is Up to Develop 6G Technology
LG Electronics is Up to Develop 6G Technology
At last week's Korea Science & Technology Fair 2021, LG Electronics unveiled a power amplifier device that will help to create 6G mobile communications. 26.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-26T13:05+0000
2021-12-26T13:05+0000
tech
6g
south korea
lg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107757/23/1077572303_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_974a5544dcd281036f9292c654c13e71.jpg
South Korea's largest multinational electronics company LG presented their joint work with the Fraunhofer Institute of Germany, which it contends is the future of mobile telephony, during the Korea Science &amp; Technology Fair 2021, which was held on 22-24 December.The new power amplifier device succeeds in transmitting and receiving 100m wireless data outdoors. The first successful test made in the 6G terahertz (THz) band was performed in Berlin, Germany last August. Having established the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in 2019, LG is now gearing up to present a whole new level of 6G connectivity, with standardisation discussions planned in 2025 and scheduled to come into operation in 2029. 6G mobile communication is attracting attention as a next-generation communication technology that will enable the Internet of Everything (AIoE), which more closely and organically connects people, things, and space. Founded in 1958, LG Electronics remains a leader in the global consumer electronics industry and plays a large role in the development of modern technologies.
https://sputniknews.com/20210706/reports-of-launch-of-two-huawei-test-satellites-for-6g-research-is-fake-news-company-says-1083317701.html
I see lg products all over the place. None that I used struck me as very good quality. More like walmart quality.
0
1
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107757/23/1077572303_215:0:2944:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9fb9aeb16158da6d6a81b50dbb8379ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, 6g, south korea, lg

LG Electronics is Up to Develop 6G Technology

13:05 GMT 26.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankLG logo
LG logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
At last week's Korea Science & Technology Fair 2021, LG Electronics unveiled a power amplifier device that will help to create 6G mobile communications.
South Korea's largest multinational electronics company LG presented their joint work with the Fraunhofer Institute of Germany, which it contends is the future of mobile telephony, during the Korea Science & Technology Fair 2021, which was held on 22-24 December.
The new power amplifier device succeeds in transmitting and receiving 100m wireless data outdoors. The first successful test made in the 6G terahertz (THz) band was performed in Berlin, Germany last August.
Having established the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in 2019, LG is now gearing up to present a whole new level of 6G connectivity, with standardisation discussions planned in 2025 and scheduled to come into operation in 2029.
Huawei - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2021
Reports of Launch of Two Huawei Test Satellites for 6G Research is Fake News, Company Says
6 July, 10:14 GMT
6G mobile communication is attracting attention as a next-generation communication technology that will enable the Internet of Everything (AIoE), which more closely and organically connects people, things, and space. Founded in 1958, LG Electronics remains a leader in the global consumer electronics industry and plays a large role in the development of modern technologies.
000100
Discuss
Popular comments
I see lg products all over the place. None that I used struck me as very good quality. More like walmart quality.
vtvot tak
26 December, 17:13 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTParalysed American Writes Tweet Using Thought Alone
13:52 GMTChinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 Mission Conduct Second Spacewalk, State Media Reports
13:49 GMTVP Kamala Harris Faces Plummeting Ratings Amid Intense Scrutiny as ‘Second-In-Command’
13:31 GMTEU Seeking Compensation From Russia Over Alleged Multi-Billion-Euro Violations of WTO Rules
13:11 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Bennett Self-Isolates as His Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19
13:05 GMTLG Electronics is Up to Develop 6G Technology
12:27 GMTCanada’s Trudeau Urges Western States to 'Stand Strong' Against China So It ‘Can’t Play Angles’
12:27 GMTRussia's Missile Launch May Make Notes to West 'More Convincing', Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:09 GMTDoctor Gets 'Interrogated', Loses Job After Removing 'Large Missile-Shaped' Object From Man's Rectum
12:01 GMTPutin on 'Red Lines': West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To
11:47 GMTAmid Rising Cases of Omicron, India Approves Booster Dose, Vaccine for Children
11:37 GMTSix Killed, 12 Injured by Boiler Explosion at Indian Noodle Factory, Reports Say
11:35 GMTScientists Explain Phenomenon of 'Glowing' Snow in the Russian Arctic - Photos
11:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Vows to Tighten Arms Sales Rules
11:20 GMTWales, Scotland, NI Close Nightclubs, Limit Indoor Gatherings as Part of New COVID-19 Restrictions
10:39 GMTGermany, US Reportedly at Odds Over Imaginary Threat of Russia ‘Invading’ Ukraine
09:10 GMTPutin Says Russia Has Different Options in Response to NATO Eastward Expansion
08:46 GMTSen. Manchin’s Opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better ‘Fully Supported’ by West Virginia Businesses
08:46 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports
07:40 GMTGazprom Refrains From Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit on Sunday - GSA