LG Electronics is Up to Develop 6G Technology

At last week's Korea Science & Technology Fair 2021, LG Electronics unveiled a power amplifier device that will help to create 6G mobile communications. 26.12.2021

South Korea's largest multinational electronics company LG presented their joint work with the Fraunhofer Institute of Germany, which it contends is the future of mobile telephony, during the Korea Science & Technology Fair 2021, which was held on 22-24 December.The new power amplifier device succeeds in transmitting and receiving 100m wireless data outdoors. The first successful test made in the 6G terahertz (THz) band was performed in Berlin, Germany last August. Having established the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in 2019, LG is now gearing up to present a whole new level of 6G connectivity, with standardisation discussions planned in 2025 and scheduled to come into operation in 2029. 6G mobile communication is attracting attention as a next-generation communication technology that will enable the Internet of Everything (AIoE), which more closely and organically connects people, things, and space. Founded in 1958, LG Electronics remains a leader in the global consumer electronics industry and plays a large role in the development of modern technologies.

vot tak I see lg products all over the place. None that I used struck me as very good quality. More like walmart quality. 0

