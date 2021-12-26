LA Police Unexpectedly Find Severed Head in Truck of Man Wanted For Theft, Report Says

Police in Las Vegas have found a severed human head in the truck of a suspect in a completely unrelated case, KLAS reported, citing sources.The police discovered that Eric Holland had an outstanding arrest warrant from 2019 for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle and other unrelated charges.On Thursday, police apprehended the 57-year-old suspect after a traffic stop near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino and arrested him later that day.When police officers were searching his truck, they found human remains, including a severed human head, in big coolers in the bed of his truck.Holland did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on Christmas day and his next court appearance is reportedly scheduled for 27 December. The suspect now faces murder charges.