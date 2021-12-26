https://sputniknews.com/20211226/la-police-unexpectedly-find-severed-head-in-truck-of-man-wanted-for-theft-report-says-1091820613.html

LA Police Unexpectedly Find Severed Head in Truck of Man Wanted For Theft, Report Says

LA Police Unexpectedly Find Severed Head in Truck of Man Wanted For Theft, Report Says

LA Police Found Severed Head in Truck of Man, Wanted For Theft, Report Says

2021-12-26T20:12+0000

2021-12-26T20:12+0000

2021-12-26T20:12+0000

viral

los angeles

theft

trucks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082977195_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_e24c5bc9109974f2c7a4ae173e83d5a7.jpg

Police in Las Vegas have found a severed human head in the truck of a suspect in a completely unrelated case, KLAS reported, citing sources.The police discovered that Eric Holland had an outstanding arrest warrant from 2019 for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle and other unrelated charges.On Thursday, police apprehended the 57-year-old suspect after a traffic stop near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino and arrested him later that day.When police officers were searching his truck, they found human remains, including a severed human head, in big coolers in the bed of his truck.Holland did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on Christmas day and his next court appearance is reportedly scheduled for 27 December. The suspect now faces murder charges.

los angeles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, los angeles, theft, trucks