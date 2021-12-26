Registration was successful!
LA Police Unexpectedly Find Severed Head in Truck of Man Wanted For Theft, Report Says
LA Police Unexpectedly Find Severed Head in Truck of Man Wanted For Theft, Report Says
2021-12-26T20:12+0000
Police in Las Vegas have found a severed human head in the truck of a suspect in a completely unrelated case, KLAS reported, citing sources.The police discovered that Eric Holland had an outstanding arrest warrant from 2019 for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle and other unrelated charges.On Thursday, police apprehended the 57-year-old suspect after a traffic stop near the Rio All-Suite Hotel &amp; Casino and arrested him later that day.When police officers were searching his truck, they found human remains, including a severed human head, in big coolers in the bed of his truck.Holland did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on Christmas day and his next court appearance is reportedly scheduled for 27 December. The suspect now faces murder charges.
LA Police Unexpectedly Find Severed Head in Truck of Man Wanted For Theft, Report Says

20:12 GMT 26.12.2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Other human remains were discovered in coolers in the suspect's truck. The police have not yet indicated whether the remains have been identified.
Police in Las Vegas have found a severed human head in the truck of a suspect in a completely unrelated case, KLAS reported, citing sources.
The police discovered that Eric Holland had an outstanding arrest warrant from 2019 for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle and other unrelated charges.
On Thursday, police apprehended the 57-year-old suspect after a traffic stop near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino and arrested him later that day.
When police officers were searching his truck, they found human remains, including a severed human head, in big coolers in the bed of his truck.
Holland did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on Christmas day and his next court appearance is reportedly scheduled for 27 December. The suspect now faces murder charges.
