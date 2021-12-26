https://sputniknews.com/20211226/journo-mocked-online-for-saying-selfish-people-like-desantis-are-the-reason-for-omicron-outbreak-1091822251.html

A Miami Herald journalist has put the blame for the omicron COVID-19 strain emergence in Florida on Governor Ron DeSantis, claiming the outbreak was caused by his own selfish acts in a recent op-ed.In a story titled "Last lesson of 2021, Florida: Omicron happens when we act selfishly, like Gov. DeSantis" and published earlier in the week, columnist Fabiola Santiago suggested that surging infection rates are all due to Floridians "giddily taking risks." Currently, the state is seeing a resurgence of hours-long COVID-19 testing lines and an increase in deaths, according to the report.Social media users did not appear to side with the columnist, with many joking about how DeSantis has also intentionally “spread” Omicron in other US states, and that the reasoning behind her suggestion was obviously flawed.According to independent analyses done by the New York Times and Florida authorities, while the state is indeed seeing a sharp spike in new cases of COVID-19, the death rate has declined 52% on average over the past two weeks, according to NYT.Santiago claimed that DeSantis "is still busy peddling treatment instead of prevention" and "calls giving a damn about the science of contamination 'Faucism, adding that the governor's dispute with top US epidemiologist Dr. Fauci is merely a diversion from his own political aspirations.According to the journalist, even extremely transmissible omicron has not changed how "vaccine-stagnant, mask-rejecting" Floridians have dealt with the pandemic, as Santiago called this attitude as "contagious as the virus."Santiago concluded by naming the omicron strain "the last lesson of 2021," urging Americans to "heed it, and wear the holiday smile behind the mask.""We will not let anyone ruin their businesses, and we will not let anyone close their schools, so people are going to be able to live life," DeSantis said. "They're going to be able to make their own decisions."

vot tak The israelis promoting this zio toss are literally the same war criminals who promoted the Iraq wmd lies. The same war criminals killing Syrians and Donbass people. The zionist nazi freak de santis belongs on the end pf a noose for war crimes and zio-treason. 0

vot tak The article is neocon garbage from those who are Russia's devout enemies, btw. Why are the zio-things still writing their propaganda here? 0

