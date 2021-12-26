https://sputniknews.com/20211226/israeli-prime-minister-bennett-self-isolates-as-his-daughter-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1091814517.html

Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Self-Isolates as His Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Office of Prime Minister said on Sunday that the daughter of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19

The Office of Prime Minister said on Sunday that the daughter of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Times of Israel. Bennett will have to self-isolate.After receiving the message, the Israeli prime minister left the government meeting. Instead, the meeting was chaired by the Minister of Justice, Gideon Sa'ar.Bennett's 14-year-old daughter was vaccinated against the coronavirus in June.Earlier on Sunday, before the start of a government meeting, Bennett took a rapid test for coronavirus and was given a negative result. Later, the head of government will do a PCR test.In November, Israel red-listed about 50 countries, mostly African, over Omicron-related concerns, followed by the United Kingdom and Denmark. Israeli nationals returning from these countries must take a COVID-19 test and stay in quarantine in specially-designated hotels upon arrival.

