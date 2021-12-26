Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/israeli-prime-minister-bennett-self-isolates-as-his-daughter-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1091814517.html
Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Self-Isolates as His Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19
Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Self-Isolates as His Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19
The Office of Prime Minister said on Sunday that the daughter of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19
2021-12-26T13:11+0000
2021-12-26T13:11+0000
naftali bennett
middle east
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083551742_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3e3489784a48c04aa1b4728ba9bf57a.jpg
The Office of Prime Minister said on Sunday that the daughter of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Times of Israel. Bennett will have to self-isolate.After receiving the message, the Israeli prime minister left the government meeting. Instead, the meeting was chaired by the Minister of Justice, Gideon Sa'ar.Bennett's 14-year-old daughter was vaccinated against the coronavirus in June.Earlier on Sunday, before the start of a government meeting, Bennett took a rapid test for coronavirus and was given a negative result. Later, the head of government will do a PCR test.In November, Israel red-listed about 50 countries, mostly African, over Omicron-related concerns, followed by the United Kingdom and Denmark. Israeli nationals returning from these countries must take a COVID-19 test and stay in quarantine in specially-designated hotels upon arrival.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083551742_156:0:2887:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_257955679bc21b672d5ffdc011c3314d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
naftali bennett, middle east, israel

Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Self-Isolates as His Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

13:11 GMT 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem August 1, 2021.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem August 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
On 19 December, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that the fifth wave of the coronavirus pademic has begun in the country.
The Office of Prime Minister said on Sunday that the daughter of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Times of Israel. Bennett will have to self-isolate.
After receiving the message, the Israeli prime minister left the government meeting. Instead, the meeting was chaired by the Minister of Justice, Gideon Sa'ar.
Bennett's 14-year-old daughter was vaccinated against the coronavirus in June.
Earlier on Sunday, before the start of a government meeting, Bennett took a rapid test for coronavirus and was given a negative result. Later, the head of government will do a PCR test.
In November, Israel red-listed about 50 countries, mostly African, over Omicron-related concerns, followed by the United Kingdom and Denmark. Israeli nationals returning from these countries must take a COVID-19 test and stay in quarantine in specially-designated hotels upon arrival.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTParalysed American Writes Tweet Using Thought Alone
13:52 GMTChinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 Mission Conduct Second Spacewalk, State Media Reports
13:49 GMTVP Kamala Harris Faces Plummeting Ratings Amid Intense Scrutiny as ‘Second-In-Command’
13:31 GMTEU Seeking Compensation From Russia Over Alleged Multi-Billion-Euro Violations of WTO Rules
13:11 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Bennett Self-Isolates as His Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19
13:05 GMTLG Electronics is Up to Develop 6G Technology
12:27 GMTCanada’s Trudeau Urges Western States to 'Stand Strong' Against China So It ‘Can’t Play Angles’
12:27 GMTRussia's Missile Launch May Make Notes to West 'More Convincing', Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:09 GMTDoctor Gets 'Interrogated', Loses Job After Removing 'Large Missile-Shaped' Object From Man's Rectum
12:01 GMTPutin on 'Red Lines': West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To
11:47 GMTAmid Rising Cases of Omicron, India Approves Booster Dose, Vaccine for Children
11:37 GMTSix Killed, 12 Injured by Boiler Explosion at Indian Noodle Factory, Reports Say
11:35 GMTScientists Explain Phenomenon of 'Glowing' Snow in the Russian Arctic - Photos
11:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Vows to Tighten Arms Sales Rules
11:20 GMTWales, Scotland, NI Close Nightclubs, Limit Indoor Gatherings as Part of New COVID-19 Restrictions
10:39 GMTGermany, US Reportedly at Odds Over Imaginary Threat of Russia ‘Invading’ Ukraine
09:10 GMTPutin Says Russia Has Different Options in Response to NATO Eastward Expansion
08:46 GMTSen. Manchin’s Opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better ‘Fully Supported’ by West Virginia Businesses
08:46 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports
07:40 GMTGazprom Refrains From Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit on Sunday - GSA