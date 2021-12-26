Israeli Prime Minister Bennett Self-Isolates as His Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Office of Prime Minister said on Sunday that the daughter of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Times of Israel. Bennett will have to self-isolate.After receiving the message, the Israeli prime minister left the government meeting. Instead, the meeting was chaired by the Minister of Justice, Gideon Sa'ar.Bennett's 14-year-old daughter was vaccinated against the coronavirus in June.Earlier on Sunday, before the start of a government meeting, Bennett took a rapid test for coronavirus and was given a negative result. Later, the head of government will do a PCR test.In November, Israel red-listed about 50 countries, mostly African, over Omicron-related concerns, followed by the United Kingdom and Denmark. Israeli nationals returning from these countries must take a COVID-19 test and stay in quarantine in specially-designated hotels upon arrival.
On 19 December, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that the fifth wave of the coronavirus pademic has begun in the country.
The Office of Prime Minister said on Sunday that the daughter of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Times of Israel. Bennett will have to self-isolate.
After receiving the message, the Israeli prime minister left the government meeting. Instead, the meeting was chaired by the Minister of Justice, Gideon Sa'ar.
Bennett's 14-year-old daughter was vaccinated against the coronavirus in June.
Earlier on Sunday, before the start of a government meeting, Bennett took a rapid test for coronavirus and was given a negative result. Later, the head of government will do a PCR test.
In November, Israel red-listed about 50 countries, mostly African, over Omicron-related concerns, followed by the United Kingdom and Denmark. Israeli nationals returning from these countries must take a COVID-19 test and stay in quarantine in specially-designated hotels upon arrival.