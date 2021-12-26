Girl Power: SM Entertainment Presents K-Pop Super Girl Project
The sudden announcement has left fans impressed with the line-up.
SM Entertainment suddenly presented its new female project - a superband named Girls On Top - featuring BoA, aespa's Winter and Karina, Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy, and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, dropping the first photo teasers on 26 December.
GOT the beat(GOT:Girls On Top)— Girls On Top (@GirlsOnTop_SM) December 26, 2021
Special Stage ➫ 2022.01.01
New Song Release ➫ 2022.01.03. 6PM KST #GirlsOnTop #GOT #걸스온탑#GOT_the_beat #갓더비트 #BoA #TAEYEON #HYOYEON #SEULGI #WENDY #KARINA #WINTER pic.twitter.com/3pzSSKL915
The artists will debut in units within the framework of the supergroup based on different themes and music. Under the name "GOT the Beat", the project's first unit will present a new special stage at "SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA", a free worldwide online concert that will be held on 1 January 2022. There will also be a great surprise for fans, as the exact line-up of the unit will be unveiled during the event.
The debut release, which will be available on different music sites, is scheduled for the 3rd of January.
The last major joint project presented to the audience by SM Entertainment was Super M, which gathered Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV. It debuted in 2019 and got a lot of supporters as well as achievements - SuperM became the first Asian artist in history to top the US Billboard 200 at number one with a self-titled debut release.
Many K-pop fans are expecting an extraordinary band and releases:
