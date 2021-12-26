https://sputniknews.com/20211226/eu-seeking-compensation-from-russia-over-alleged-multi-billion-euro-violations-of-wto-rules-1091815377.html

EU Seeking Compensation From Russia Over Alleged Multi-Billion-Euro Violations of WTO Rules

EU Seeking Compensation From Russia Over Alleged Multi-Billion-Euro Violations of WTO Rules

Moscow began rolling out a comprehensive import substitution programme in 2014, after Western nations slapped sanctions on Russia and restricted the sale of... 26.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-26T13:31+0000

2021-12-26T13:31+0000

2021-12-26T13:47+0000

world trade organization (wto)

russia

panel

dispute

european union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102495/97/1024959725_0:371:1805:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_eec2a784ed15626e01bcd544eaafec81.jpg

The World Trade Organization has agreed to review a European Union dispute complaint against Russia accusing Moscow of “illegally discriminating” against hundreds of billions of euros in European goods. The global trade watchdog has established a dispute panel to discuss the claims.Brussels wants the panel to investigate and rule on the Russian state’s import substitution programmes and efforts to replace imported goods and services with Russian analogues, claiming such measures are a violation of commitments Russia made when it joined the WTO in 2012.The EU claims Russian companies submit bids 15-30 percent below their actual cost, and complains about the need to obtain special permits to purchase engineering equipment abroad, while such paperwork is said not to be required when buying their Russian-made substitutes. Brussels also disagrees with a directive under which 90% of goods purchased by the state, including vehicles, equipment, medical devices and textiles must be Russian-made.The United States, China, Australia, South Korea, Colombia, Brazil, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, Ukraine and India have reserved the right to take part in the proceedings, with a panel of three experts expected to evaluate the case and come to a preliminary decision on the matter, according to the WTO website.The EU’s first request for the creation of a panel on Russia’s policies was blocked by Moscow in November, with Russian officials dismissing Brussels’ allegations and saying that the country is in full compliance with WTO rules. Commenting on the news, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Russian senate’s foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik that Brussels “has neither the moral or legal right to demand compensation from Russia.”The US and its allies have repeatedly criticized Russia for the import substitution policies implemented by Moscow in response to the West’s sanctions war.On Tuesday, the Office of the US Trade Representative alleged that Russia’s import substitution strategy, and preferences to domestic goods and services, are a departure from WTO norms. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the claims, saying that while Moscow was “used to unfounded accusations from the US against us, [this has] exceeded all our expectations.” It was strange to hear from Washington that import substitution violates rules while the US imposes unilateral sanctions, Zakharova added.Russia joined the WTO in 2012 to great fanfare and praise from the US and European countries, despite fears in some corners that membership would gut the Eurasian nation’s manufacturing sector. In 2014 and 2017, groups of Communist Party lawmakers submitted bills to pull Russia out of the trade body, dubbing it a “terrorist organization” and suggesting that it has cost the Russian economy 12 trillion rubles (about $163 billion) and damaged industry, agriculture, wages, and labour productivity. Proponents of joining assured that doing so would allow Russia to import technology and enjoy additional foreign direct investment, but these hopes have dwindled amid Western export restrictions and declining foreign investment by the US and Europe.

https://sputniknews.com/20211116/china-slams-eu-for-discriminatory-trade-barriers-fraught-with-further-stress-on-supply-chains-1090777797.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211224/moscow-says-us-allegations-russia-violates-wto-rules-baseless-1091778300.html

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

world trade organization (wto), russia, panel, dispute, european union