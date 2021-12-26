Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/doctor-gets-interrogated-loses-job-after-removing-large-missile-shaped-object-from-mans-rectum-1091812760.html
Doctor Gets 'Interrogated', Loses Job After Removing 'Large Missile-Shaped' Object From Man's Rectum
Doctor Gets 'Interrogated', Loses Job After Removing 'Large Missile-Shaped' Object From Man's Rectum
The doctor reportedly argued that she described the questioning by hospital’s internal hearing committee as "demeaning and embarrassing", and insisted that the... 26.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-26T12:09+0000
2021-12-26T12:09+0000
us
lawsuit
hospital
object
extraction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091123067_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_be7828f06956d3aca72664802cf83b72.jpg
A colorectal surgeon named Deborah Keller has complained in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Federal Court that administrators at New York Presbyterian Hospital “interrogated” her and asked questions about her sex life after she helped extract a “large foreign object” that was stuck in a man’s rectum, New York Post reports.According to the newspaper, the object retrieval procedure took place in February 2020, and while another doctor, Mark Kiely, was in charge of the patient’s case, Keller was called in multiple times to help remove the stuck item from where it did not belong.As Keller claims in her lawsuit, the next day after the surgery she was placed on administrative leave and subsequently questioned by hospital administrators, who allegedly asked if she violated the patient’s privacy by circulating the image of aforementioned object, “sexualised” said item as a “dildo”, and inquired if she was having sex with Kiely.She also described the questioning by hospital’s internal hearing committee as “demeaning and embarrassing,” and insisted that the doctors “don’t really know” what the object in question – described by the newspaper as a “’massive’ missile-shaped item” – actually was.In the court papers, Keller mentioned that Kiely, who called her to help “due to her recognised expertise,” had actually obtained the patient’s permission to “take photos and videos of the incident for educational purposes”, the newspaper notes.She also did admit that she'd sent a picture of the object “to a surgical resident who had struggled to remove it in the emergency room”, but argued that it was done merely to show that the item in question was simply too big to be removed without using the operating room.Keller also denied having a sexual relationship with Kiely.While Kiely was also initially suspended, he was eventually reinstated and never got questioned about the incident, while Keller ended up losing her job.Keller reportedly alleges that, even though the hospital told her it won’t be renewing her contract prior to the rectal extraction incident, it later allegedly submitted falsified reports about the incident to the National Practitioner Data Bank, which left a “black mark on her reputation and hampered her chances of finding a job as a surgeon again.She also suggested that she became targeted due to a number of gender discrimination complaints she filed against New York Presbyterian Chief of Colorectal Surgery Pokala Ravi Kiran, the newspaper adds.
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/locked-and-loaded-man-ends-up-with-wwii-artillery-shell-stuck-in-his-rectum-1091225910.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091123067_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d73ce9e43ccbedd7e6c252e8961bbfc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, lawsuit, hospital, object, extraction

Doctor Gets 'Interrogated', Loses Job After Removing 'Large Missile-Shaped' Object From Man's Rectum

12:09 GMT 26.12.2021
© AP Photo / Richard DrewAmbulances fill the bay at New York Presbyterian Hospital, in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Ambulances fill the bay at New York Presbyterian Hospital, in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The doctor reportedly argued that she described the questioning by hospital’s internal hearing committee as "demeaning and embarrassing", and insisted that the doctors "don’t really know" what the object in question was.
A colorectal surgeon named Deborah Keller has complained in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Federal Court that administrators at New York Presbyterian Hospital “interrogated” her and asked questions about her sex life after she helped extract a “large foreign object” that was stuck in a man’s rectum, New York Post reports.
According to the newspaper, the object retrieval procedure took place in February 2020, and while another doctor, Mark Kiely, was in charge of the patient’s case, Keller was called in multiple times to help remove the stuck item from where it did not belong.
As Keller claims in her lawsuit, the next day after the surgery she was placed on administrative leave and subsequently questioned by hospital administrators, who allegedly asked if she violated the patient’s privacy by circulating the image of aforementioned object, “sexualised” said item as a “dildo”, and inquired if she was having sex with Kiely.
"They kept using inappropriate terms for the foreign [object], it was just getting contentious and questions that just didn’t have anything to do with the practice of medicine or patient care or colorectal surgery, making what I do seem like a joke," Keller said.
She also described the questioning by hospital’s internal hearing committee as “demeaning and embarrassing,” and insisted that the doctors “don’t really know” what the object in question – described by the newspaper as a “’massive’ missile-shaped item” – actually was.
In the court papers, Keller mentioned that Kiely, who called her to help “due to her recognised expertise,” had actually obtained the patient’s permission to “take photos and videos of the incident for educational purposes”, the newspaper notes.
She also did admit that she'd sent a picture of the object “to a surgical resident who had struggled to remove it in the emergency room”, but argued that it was done merely to show that the item in question was simply too big to be removed without using the operating room.
Keller also denied having a sexual relationship with Kiely.
6 Pounder AT gun in ww2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
Locked and Loaded: Man Ends Up With WWII Artillery Shell Stuck in His Rectum
3 December, 13:56 GMT
While Kiely was also initially suspended, he was eventually reinstated and never got questioned about the incident, while Keller ended up losing her job.
Keller reportedly alleges that, even though the hospital told her it won’t be renewing her contract prior to the rectal extraction incident, it later allegedly submitted falsified reports about the incident to the National Practitioner Data Bank, which left a “black mark on her reputation and hampered her chances of finding a job as a surgeon again.
"They are literally trying to ruin my career," said Keller, who currently works as a researcher and assistant professor in California.
She also suggested that she became targeted due to a number of gender discrimination complaints she filed against New York Presbyterian Chief of Colorectal Surgery Pokala Ravi Kiran, the newspaper adds.
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:27 GMTCanada’s Trudeau Urges Western States to 'Stand Strong' Against China So It ‘Can’t Play Angles’
12:27 GMTRussia's Missile Launch May Make Notes to West 'More Convincing', Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:09 GMTDoctor Gets 'Interrogated', Loses Job After Removing 'Large Missile-Shaped' Object From Man's Rectum
12:01 GMTPutin on 'Red Lines': West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To
11:47 GMTAmid Rising Cases of Omicron, India Approves Booster Dose, Vaccine for Children
11:37 GMTSix Killed, 12 Injured by Boiler Explosion at Indian Noodle Factory, Reports Say
11:35 GMTScientists Explain Phenomenon of 'Glowing' Snow in the Russian Arctic - Photos
11:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Vows to Tighten Arms Sales Rules
11:20 GMTWales, Scotland, NI Close Nightclubs, Limit Indoor Gatherings as Part of New COVID-19 Restrictions
10:39 GMTGermany, US Reportedly at Odds Over Imaginary Threat of Russia ‘Invading’ Ukraine
09:10 GMTPutin Says Russia Has Different Options in Response to NATO Eastward Expansion
08:46 GMTSen. Manchin’s Opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better ‘Fully Supported’ by West Virginia Businesses
08:46 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports
07:40 GMTGazprom Refrains From Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit on Sunday - GSA
07:36 GMTOver 100 Flights Cancelled Due to Heavy Snowstorms in Japan, Reports Say
07:23 GMTUK Pubs May Stay Open Two Hours Longer To ‘Raise a Glass to Toast’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022
07:00 GMTSouth Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away at The Age of 90
06:35 GMTStoltenberg Wants to Hold Russia-NATO Council Talks on 12 January, Reports Say
06:27 GMTMacron Congratulates Teams Involved in Launch of James Webb Telescope
05:58 GMTBoJo Reportedly Warned by Senior Tories Against Listening to 'Dangerous' Pro-Lockdown Michael Gove