Chinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 Mission Conduct Second Spacewalk, State Media Reports
Chinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 Mission Conduct Second Spacewalk, State Media Reports
Two crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship have entered open space for the second time to carry out works for the construction of the country's own orbital station
As was the case during the first Shenzhou-13 spacewalk on 7 November, two crew members will exit the spacecraft while another one will be coordinating their work from inside.The current crew includes commander Zhai Zhigang and first-time mission astronaut Ye Guangfu, as well as Wang Yaping, the first female astronaut to board the Chinese orbital station. They have been at Tiangong since 16 October for a six-month mission.China began building its own space station in April. Construction works are scheduled to end in 2022.
tech, china

Chinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 Mission Conduct Second Spacewalk, State Media Reports

13:52 GMT 26.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA Chinese official arranges astronaut figures with a scale model of the Shenzhou 9 module docking with China's Tiangong 1 space module to present them at a press conference at the Jiuquan satellite launch center near Jiuquan in western China's Gansu province, Friday, June 15, 2012
A Chinese official arranges astronaut figures with a scale model of the Shenzhou 9 module docking with China's Tiangong 1 space module to present them at a press conference at the Jiuquan satellite launch center near Jiuquan in western China's Gansu province, Friday, June 15, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Two crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship have entered open space for the second time to carry out works for the construction of the country's own orbital station, Tiangong, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday, citing the Chinese space program.
As was the case during the first Shenzhou-13 spacewalk on 7 November, two crew members will exit the spacecraft while another one will be coordinating their work from inside.
The current crew includes commander Zhai Zhigang and first-time mission astronaut Ye Guangfu, as well as Wang Yaping, the first female astronaut to board the Chinese orbital station. They have been at Tiangong since 16 October for a six-month mission.
China began building its own space station in April. Construction works are scheduled to end in 2022.
© 2021 Sputnik.
