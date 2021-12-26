https://sputniknews.com/20211226/chinese-astronauts-of-shenzhou-13-mission-conduct-second-spacewalk-state-media-reports-1091815649.html

Chinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 Mission Conduct Second Spacewalk, State Media Reports

Two crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship have entered open space for the second time to carry out works for the construction of the country's own orbital station

As was the case during the first Shenzhou-13 spacewalk on 7 November, two crew members will exit the spacecraft while another one will be coordinating their work from inside.The current crew includes commander Zhai Zhigang and first-time mission astronaut Ye Guangfu, as well as Wang Yaping, the first female astronaut to board the Chinese orbital station. They have been at Tiangong since 16 October for a six-month mission.China began building its own space station in April. Construction works are scheduled to end in 2022.

