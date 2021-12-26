Registration was successful!
British Navy Frigate On Hand to Track Russian Ships in North Sea - Reports
The HMS Westminster frigate of the UK Royal Navy is currently in the North Sea, ready to watch for Russian submarines, The Telegraph reports.
The frigate, which was last upgraded in 2014 and is equipped with the Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missile system, is being held at "very high readiness" in the Shetland Islands, the newspaper said on Saturday.According to The Telegraph, HMS Westminster is ready to track Russian ships and submarines allegedly returning home to Severomorsk for the Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on January 7.The outlet further noted that the ship's main role over the holidays will be to use the array sonar it is fitted with in order to listen for submarines in the area. The newspaper added that, coincidentally, a nuclear-armed Royal Navy submarine was seen leaving its base in Faslane, Scotland, on December 23. However, the sub is only conducting training and is not yet on deployment, according to The Telegraph.
Surround it... Capture it... Treat the prisoners well... Feed them extra Borsht and Vodka.. Tell any anticipated Beeb-Level Whiners to, "Shut your lying pie-holes"
British Navy Frigate On Hand to Track Russian Ships in North Sea - Reports

01:35 GMT 26.12.2021
Britain's Royal Navy warship HMS Westminster sits docked in Gibraltar, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013
LONDON (Sputnik) - The HMS Westminster frigate of the UK Royal Navy is currently in the North Sea, ready to watch for Russian submarines, The Telegraph reports.
The frigate, which was last upgraded in 2014 and is equipped with the Sea Ceptor surface-to-air missile system, is being held at "very high readiness" in the Shetland Islands, the newspaper said on Saturday.
According to The Telegraph, HMS Westminster is ready to track Russian ships and submarines allegedly returning home to Severomorsk for the Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on January 7.
The outlet further noted that the ship's main role over the holidays will be to use the array sonar it is fitted with in order to listen for submarines in the area.
With the rock of Gibraltar in the background, Britain's Royal Navy ship HMS Westminster sails along the Gibraltar stretch near to La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013.
With the rock of Gibraltar in the background, Britain's Royal Navy ship HMS Westminster sails along the Gibraltar stretch near to La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013.
The newspaper added that, coincidentally, a nuclear-armed Royal Navy submarine was seen leaving its base in Faslane, Scotland, on December 23. However, the sub is only conducting training and is not yet on deployment, according to The Telegraph.
