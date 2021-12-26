https://sputniknews.com/20211226/amid-rising-cases-of-omicron-india-approves-booster-dose-vaccine-for-children-1091808161.html

Amid Rising Cases of Omicron, India Approves Booster Dose, Vaccine for Children

Amid Rising Cases of Omicron, India Approves Booster Dose, Vaccine for Children

The total number of cases of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, in India has risen to 422. The state of Maharashtra tops the list with 108 cases, while... 26.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-26T11:47+0000

2021-12-26T11:47+0000

2021-12-26T11:47+0000

health

health

narendra modi

india

health

sars coronavirus

narendra modi

health

india

coronavirus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082537116_0:0:2621:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_51540d3ea37bcaae86602f82ebf537a0.jpg

Given the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the country will vaccinate the 15-18 year age group against COVID-19 from 3 January 2022.In his address to the nation on Saturday night, PM Modi also said that " precautionary doses", or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be administered to healthcare and frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with comorbidities from 10 January 2022.PM Modi's address came hours after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to India-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions.The demand for the booster doses has increased amid the outbreak of the Omicron variant.In his address, PM Modi also lauded the efforts of the scientific community in the fight against the pandemic.Talking about Omicron, the Indian Prime Minister said that there is no need to panic as India is well-poised in the fight against the virus thanks to its healthcare infrastructure.However, the pandemic is not over, and there is a need to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour, he added.The beginning of a new vaccination phase from January 2022 will complete a year of India's vaccination journey as the inoculation drive against COVID-19 began on 16 January, 2021.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

health, health, narendra modi, india, health, sars coronavirus, narendra modi, health, india, coronavirus, covid-19, omicron strain