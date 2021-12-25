https://sputniknews.com/20211225/uss-milwaukee-combat-ship-remains-at-port-over-covid-19-outbreak-among-crew--4th-fleet-1091786803.html

Combat Ship USS Milwaukee Remains in Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew – 4th Fleet

The US combat ship, USS Milwaukee, has remained in port at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay over an outbreak of COVID-19 among the crew, the US 4th Fleet said.

"USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), a Freedom variant littoral combat ship, remains in port as some Sailors test positive for COVID-19", the fleet said in a statement late Friday.The Navy has not disclosed the number of sailors who caught COVID-19 but stressed that all crew members had been 100% immunised.The service further indicated that those who have contracted the deadly respiratory illness are suffering mild symptoms. It also remains unclear which variant they may have come down with.USS Milwaukee is deployed to the 4th Fleet operations area to support the Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission on fighting drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean. It had deployed from Jacksonville, Florida, on 14 December.

