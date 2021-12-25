https://sputniknews.com/20211225/us-reportedly-mulls-giving-ukraine-battlefield-intel-which-kiev-could-use-for-first-strike-on-1091793385.html

US Reportedly Mulls Giving Ukraine Battlefield Intel Which Kiev Could Use for First Strike on Russia

Western officials and media have spent months claiming that Russia is building up troops on Ukraine’s border in possible preparation for an invasion. At his... 25.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Pentagon is considering giving Ukraine real-time “actionable” battlefield intelligence which would allow the Ukrainian military to quickly respond to a potential Russian invasion, but which also carries the risk of a preemptive first strike by Kiev, the New York Times reports, citing Biden administration officials.One person said US intelligence agencies are already giving Ukraine more data than before the suspected “Russian buildup,” which Western officials and media began reporting on earlier this year.“The number one thing we can do is real time actionable intelligence that says, ‘The Russians are coming over the berm’,” former Obama-era deputy assistant secretary of defence Evelyn Farkas told the newspaper. “We tell them, and they use that to target the Russians,” she said.Along with intelligence support, sources say Washington has proposed redirecting helicopters and other equipment salvaged from Afghanistan to the Ukrainians, and the deployment of additional cyberwarfare experts to the Eastern European country.Moscow has dismissed claims that it has any intentions to “invade” anyone, Ukraine included, and has accused the US and its allies of deliberately seeking to push its client government in Kiev into a crusade to “fight Russia to the last Ukrainian”.At his year-end press conference Thursday, Vladimir Putin slammed the US and its allies for hyping up “Russian aggression” while pushing closer and closer to the country’s frontiers.The Russian Foreign Ministry submitted a pair of draft security agreements to the US and NATO last week outlining how Moscow, Washington and the Western bloc could resolve the current tensions. Among the proposals is the provision that NATO halt any further eastward expansion, and nix the incorporation of Kiev into the alliance.US officials have signalled their readiness to hold talks with Russia about the security proposals in January, but have made no firm commitments. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg appeared to reject the idea, claiming that the alliance never made any promises to Moscow not to expand, and saying the alliance and its partners, including Ukraine, must be included in any security talks with Russia.

Schnell Pathetic shameless incompetent terrorist SHITMERICA is pushing Ukraine for suicide, nothing else 1

mandrake The yankeetwats sure as a clucking bell need that war going andwill apparently do anything to get it going. Guess that if they can’t compel the ukienazis to start it they will have to do so themselves, land of the free and land of the brave. It’s truly pathetic and equally shameful. 0

