UK Police Arrest Armed Trespasser at Windsor Castle During Queen's Christmas Get-Together

The British police arrested a man on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday morning at the time the Queen and some members of the royal family were gathering for Christmas celebrations.

The British police arrested a man on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday morning at the time the Queen and some members of the royal family were gathering for Christmas celebrations.According to Thames Valley police, the detainee is a 19-year-old man from Southampton; he was armed with a weapon at the time of his arrest.Members of the royal family were informed about the incident, police added. Earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived at Windsor Castle to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St. George's Chapel before spending the afternoon with the Queen. The monarch is celebrating Christmas at Windsor this year after cancelling her traditional family gathering at Sandringham residence in Norfolk due to precautionary measures advised by health officials amid a surge in Omicron cases.

