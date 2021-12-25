https://sputniknews.com/20211225/turkmen-president-tells-govt-to-halve-prices-for-some-goods-ahead-of-new-year-reports-say-1091788932.html

Turkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has ordered the government to lower prices for some goods by 50% due to the upcoming New Year's holidays

According to the news outlet, the president tasked Chary Gylyjov, the deputy prime minister, with ensuring that some food items and manufactured goods that are sold at markets and shops will cost 50% less from Saturday to January 1st so that people can buy presents and celebrate the holiday.There is no information about what kind of products will have their prices slashed.Meanwhile, Mammethan Chakyev, the head of the country's transport and communication agency, was ordered to organise free public transport on 31 December and 1 January.

