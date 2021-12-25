Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/turkmen-president-tells-govt-to-halve-prices-for-some-goods-ahead-of-new-year-reports-say-1091788932.html
Turkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
Turkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has ordered the government to lower prices for some goods by 50% due to the upcoming New Year's holidays
2021-12-25T07:05+0000
2021-12-25T07:09+0000
turkmenistan
asia-pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15912/97/159129766_0:156:3005:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_8a0e755be8371d8a218943e8a47303d7.jpg
According to the news outlet, the president tasked Chary Gylyjov, the deputy prime minister, with ensuring that some food items and manufactured goods that are sold at markets and shops will cost 50% less from Saturday to January 1st so that people can buy presents and celebrate the holiday.There is no information about what kind of products will have their prices slashed.Meanwhile, Mammethan Chakyev, the head of the country's transport and communication agency, was ordered to organise free public transport on 31 December and 1 January.
Its a pleasure to testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (SKIN CANCER) disease for the past 4 years and had constant pain, while i came across a testimony of a lady on the internet testifying about Dr. Ahmed Usman on how he cured her from herpes disease. Well i never believed it,, well after all the remedy given to me by Doctor Ahmed Usman few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as Dr. Ahmed Usman assured me that i will be cured .I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues.  Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com  or send him a whatsapp text  +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases.
0
1
turkmenistan
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15912/97/159129766_169:0:2836:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_24859fa9dd58f3b30ca2251058e7896b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkmenistan, asia-pacific

Turkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say

07:05 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 25.12.2021)
© RIA Novosti . Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankTurkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© RIA Novosti . Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has ordered the government to lower prices for some goods by 50% due to the upcoming New Year's holidays, the state-run newspaper Neytralnyy Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) reported on Saturday.
According to the news outlet, the president tasked Chary Gylyjov, the deputy prime minister, with ensuring that some food items and manufactured goods that are sold at markets and shops will cost 50% less from Saturday to January 1st so that people can buy presents and celebrate the holiday.
There is no information about what kind of products will have their prices slashed.
Meanwhile, Mammethan Chakyev, the head of the country's transport and communication agency, was ordered to organise free public transport on 31 December and 1 January.
000100
Discuss
Popular comments
Its a pleasure to testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (SKIN CANCER) disease for the past 4 years and had constant pain, while i came across a testimony of a lady on the internet testifying about Dr. Ahmed Usman on how he cured her from herpes disease. Well i never believed it,, well after all the remedy given to me by Doctor Ahmed Usman few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as Dr. Ahmed Usman assured me that i will be cured .I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues.  Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com  or send him a whatsapp text  +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases.
ACArthur Chev
25 December, 10:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:30 GMT'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
07:22 GMTIs It Time to Drop Former Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane From the Indian Cricket Team's Playing XI?
07:05 GMTTurkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
06:17 GMTIran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
06:17 GMTTrump Spokesman Sues Jan. 6th Committee That 'Wrongly' Seeks to Obtain His Financial Records
06:00 GMTOmicron Wave: India's Restaurants, Clubs Face the Heat as Xmas, New Year Mass Gatherings Are Banned
05:09 GMTSerbian President Says He'll Ask Putin for More Gas Deliveries on Saturday
05:07 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Sister Breaks Down in Tears After Judge's Decision
05:04 GMTRussian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says
05:00 GMTFamous Footballers With Names That Remind Us of Christmas Fervour
03:57 GMTCombat Ship USS Milwaukee Remains in Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew – 4th Fleet
03:50 GMTElon Musk Suggests He May Be 'Partly Chinese' After Lookalike Takes Social Media by Storm
02:30 GMTTurkey, Qatar Reach Agreement With Taliban on Running Airport of Kabul – Reports
02:11 GMTCarnival Freedom Cruise Becomes Third South Florida Vessel to Report a COVID-19 Outbreak This Week
01:53 GMTHoliday Fight Club: Watch US Travellers Throw Down on Tennessee-Bound Delta Flight
00:19 GMTTehran Says Will Not Exceed 60% Uranium Enrichment Level Even If US Sanctions Remain
YesterdayDozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief
YesterdayTrump's 3-Hour Silence on Jan. 6 Was Reportedly Filled With Video Retakes Urging Rioters to Leave
YesterdayChristmas is Cancelled: Omicron Prompts Airlines to Call Off Thousands of Flights
Yesterday'It Was a Wall': Premier League Managers Lament Meeting Over COVID-19 Concerns