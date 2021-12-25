https://sputniknews.com/20211225/turkey-qatar-reach-agreement-with-taliban-on-running-airport-of-kabul--reports-1091786302.html

Turkey, Qatar Reach Agreement With Taliban on Running Airport of Kabul – Reports

Turkey and Qatar have reached an agreement with the Taliban Islamist movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) on the management over the international airport of Kabul and four other airports in Afghanistan, media reported.

The parties held "productive and effective" negotiations during which they agreed to create technical groups to work on details of the operations in the coming days, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing its sources.“Doha and Ankara have agreed to jointly operate Kabul International Airport,” the sources told Anadolu.The Turkish-Qatari Delegation will visit Kabul to continue the joint work.The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, which led to the collapse of the previous government and mass evacuations from the Kabul airport.

