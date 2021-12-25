Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/trumps-records-a-few-pay-attention-to-jan-6th-committee-probe-as-bidenflation-bites-scholars-say-1091790620.html
Trump's Records: A Few Pay Attention to Jan. 6th Committee Probe as Bidenflation Bites, Scholars Say
Trump's Records: A Few Pay Attention to Jan. 6th Committee Probe as Bidenflation Bites, Scholars Say
Donald Trump requested the US Supreme Court to block the Democratic-dominated House Select Committee on January 6 Attack from laying their hands on his White House records.
2021-12-25T10:23+0000
2021-12-25T10:24+0000
joe biden
donald trump
world
us
opinion
inflation
gop
us house select committee
insurrection
us midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091551171_0:158:3071:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_f34d34663b54766c7b4764e750e08eee.jpg
The 6 January House select committee wants to get documents related to the events surrounding the Capitol riot, including emails, social media messages, phone and visitor logs, and any videos and photos of events Donald Trump participated in. Former President Trump objected to the effort, citing executive privilege, a legal doctrine allowing the executive branch to maintain confidential communications from the legislative and judicial branches.However, Biden's White House rejected Trump lawyers' request for withholding the records from the committee in October, claiming that in that case "an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States." In early December, the United States court of appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the records should be turned over to the select committee.6th Jan. Committee is 'Partisan &amp; Anti-Trump'Should the House select committee gain access to Trump’s White House records, "they will only cherry-pick documents out of context and use the information to attempt to shore up their insane ‘Insurrection Conspiracy’ theory," deems Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist.However, "the resulting fantasy will only be trusted by leftists," according to him. While the Democrats wanted it to be a modern day Watergate Committee, the committee's probe has already been pushed off the front pages, Shannon notes. "The lack of any gun, much less a smoking gun, has meant it has little relevance and less coverage," the political commentator emphasises.The committee's major purpose from the inception has been to provide a partisan political advantage to Democrats, according to the professor. However, the Democratic-led panel has failed to discover any "byzantine conspiracy" to overthrow the government or prove that Trump – who always counselled his supporters to remain peaceful – was complicit in fanning the protests, he notes. Moreover, the Insider's searchable database of all 727 people charged in the DC incident by 15 December indicates that none of them have been charged with "insurrection"."There's no "there" there, as the saying goes," Waddy says. "And Democrats persist in their partisan witch hunt."Last week the committee was caught red-handed in changing a message forwarded by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows so that it sounded as a guidance to then-VP Mike Pence to "throw out [electoral] votes that he unilaterally deem[ed] unconstitutional". The panel admitted that it shortened the message and wrongfully attributed it to Jordan (who simply forwarded it), while it was actually written by Washington attorney and former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz. Prior to this, the committee made false accusations against witness Bernard Kerik, a former New York Police Commissioner. After conservative media outlet Just the News busted the lawmakers, the panel wrote to Kerik's lawyer, admitting that it had made an error.Originally, the Democratic Party sought to establish a "6 January Commission," akin to the 9/11 panel which was set up on 27 November 2002 to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 11 September terror attacks. However, the US Senate blocked the Dems' endeavour as a "partisan stunt" that duplicated law enforcement and congressional efforts underway. After that House Democrats announced the creation of a select committee to investigate the 6 January riots in DC. However, they barred the Republicans' picks and tapped two GOP members known as outspoken critics of Trump and his supporters. This prompted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to denounce the Democratic-led 6 January probe as a "sham process."Why Only A Few Pay Attention to 6th Jan. Committee's ProbeHowever, none of this, however, will have a significant impact on the 2022 elections, because "the performance of the Democrats in running the country will be the only salient issue in those elections," according to Waddy.The academic highlights that "few are paying attention to the January 6th Committee, except for journalists and diehard leftists," while conservatives and independents have tuned it out.Furthermore, what really concerns Americans today is that inflation is hitting hard, echoes Michael Shannon: "Increasing prices, combined with some product unavailability at any price is news at any time," he says. "When gas hits $5.00/gal. even the Prius–driving media starts to notice. Inflation is finally getting the coverage it deserves."According to Shannon, "the meagre ‘results’ of the ‘investigation’ may appear in a few hysterical Lincoln Project commercials… but the rest of the electorate won’t notice."
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/observers-theres-no-low-jan-6th-committee-unwilling-to-sink-to-in-crafting-insurrection-story-1091603457.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/law-professor-january-6-committee-violates-constitutional-rights-of-trump-allies-houses-own-rules-1091728863.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211125/bidenflation-skyrocketing-inflation-hurts-77-of-americans-with-majority-blaming-biden-poll-says-1091024477.html
Last week the committee was caught red-handed in changing a message forwarded by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)Last week the committee was caught red-handed in changing a message forwarded by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)" ... Clicked the embedded link and it went to an article about the pope. :-D The article is another likudite/neocon cheerleader exercise that the writer mostly engages in. Thumbs down. Like it or not, israeli far righters, your bois and grrrrrrls behind that riot are slowly being exposed.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091551171_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5207084c816a444e45bd217f0573d034.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, world, us, opinion, inflation, gop, us house select committee, insurrection, us midterm elections

Trump's Records: A Few Pay Attention to Jan. 6th Committee Probe as Bidenflation Bites, Scholars Say

10:23 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 25.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZThe U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol votes to approve a report recommending the U.S. House of Representatives cite Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress during a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. December 1, 2021
The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol votes to approve a report recommending the U.S. House of Representatives cite Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress during a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. December 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Former President Donald Trump asked the US Supreme Court on 23 December to block the National Archives from handing his White House records over to the Democratic-dominated House select committee investigating the 6 January protests in DC. What's behind the panel's effort to lay their hands on the ex-president's efforts and will they succeed?
The 6 January House select committee wants to get documents related to the events surrounding the Capitol riot, including emails, social media messages, phone and visitor logs, and any videos and photos of events Donald Trump participated in. Former President Trump objected to the effort, citing executive privilege, a legal doctrine allowing the executive branch to maintain confidential communications from the legislative and judicial branches.
However, Biden's White House rejected Trump lawyers' request for withholding the records from the committee in October, claiming that in that case "an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States." In early December, the United States court of appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the records should be turned over to the select committee.

6th Jan. Committee is 'Partisan & Anti-Trump'

Should the House select committee gain access to Trump’s White House records, "they will only cherry-pick documents out of context and use the information to attempt to shore up their insane ‘Insurrection Conspiracy’ theory," deems Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist.
However, "the resulting fantasy will only be trusted by leftists," according to him. While the Democrats wanted it to be a modern day Watergate Committee, the committee's probe has already been pushed off the front pages, Shannon notes. "The lack of any gun, much less a smoking gun, has meant it has little relevance and less coverage," the political commentator emphasises.
"As everyone knows, the January 6th Committee is a partisan, or more accurately an anti-Trump, exercise [that] is determined to blame all the illegality that occurred during the Capitol Riot on Donald Trump," echoes Dr. Nicholas Waddy, political analyst and associate professor of History at SUNY Alfred.
The committee's major purpose from the inception has been to provide a partisan political advantage to Democrats, according to the professor. However, the Democratic-led panel has failed to discover any "byzantine conspiracy" to overthrow the government or prove that Trump – who always counselled his supporters to remain peaceful – was complicit in fanning the protests, he notes. Moreover, the Insider's searchable database of all 727 people charged in the DC incident by 15 December indicates that none of them have been charged with "insurrection".
"There's no "there" there, as the saying goes," Waddy says. "And Democrats persist in their partisan witch hunt."
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Schiff, the focus of Republicans' post-Mueller ire, says Mueller's conclusion would not affect his own committee's counterintelligence probes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Observers: There's No Low Jan. 6th Committee Unwilling to Sink to in Crafting 'Insurrection' Story
17 December, 14:00 GMT
Last week the committee was caught red-handed in changing a message forwarded by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows so that it sounded as a guidance to then-VP Mike Pence to "throw out [electoral] votes that he unilaterally deem[ed] unconstitutional".
The panel admitted that it shortened the message and wrongfully attributed it to Jordan (who simply forwarded it), while it was actually written by Washington attorney and former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz. Prior to this, the committee made false accusations against witness Bernard Kerik, a former New York Police Commissioner. After conservative media outlet Just the News busted the lawmakers, the panel wrote to Kerik's lawyer, admitting that it had made an error.
Originally, the Democratic Party sought to establish a "6 January Commission," akin to the 9/11 panel which was set up on 27 November 2002 to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 11 September terror attacks. However, the US Senate blocked the Dems' endeavour as a "partisan stunt" that duplicated law enforcement and congressional efforts underway.
After that House Democrats announced the creation of a select committee to investigate the 6 January riots in DC. However, they barred the Republicans' picks and tapped two GOP members known as outspoken critics of Trump and his supporters. This prompted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to denounce the Democratic-led 6 January probe as a "sham process."
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Law Professor: January 6 Committee Violates Constitutional Rights of Trump Allies, House's Own Rules
22 December, 17:34 GMT

Why Only A Few Pay Attention to 6th Jan. Committee's Probe

"The partisan January 6th Committee will prolong its deliberations as long as possible to maximise their political impact," Waddy expects. "They will spin innocuous statements in personal communications and White House records as 'bombshells' that prove a conspiracy to overthrow the government. They will equate peaceful protest with organised rebellion. They will denigrate all Republicans as insurrectionists and traitors for doing what they regularly do themselves: question the integrity of the electoral process."

However, none of this, however, will have a significant impact on the 2022 elections, because "the performance of the Democrats in running the country will be the only salient issue in those elections," according to Waddy.
The academic highlights that "few are paying attention to the January 6th Committee, except for journalists and diehard leftists," while conservatives and independents have tuned it out.
U.S. President Joe Biden visits the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., November 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
'Bidenflation': Skyrocketing Inflation Hurts 77% of Americans With Majority Blaming Biden, Poll Says
25 November, 19:34 GMT
Furthermore, what really concerns Americans today is that inflation is hitting hard, echoes Michael Shannon: "Increasing prices, combined with some product unavailability at any price is news at any time," he says. "When gas hits $5.00/gal. even the Prius–driving media starts to notice. Inflation is finally getting the coverage it deserves."
According to Shannon, "the meagre ‘results’ of the ‘investigation’ may appear in a few hysterical Lincoln Project commercials… but the rest of the electorate won’t notice."
"The January 6 Committee mill grinds long, but it grinds nothing," the political commentator concludes.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
Last week the committee was caught red-handed in changing a message forwarded by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)Last week the committee was caught red-handed in changing a message forwarded by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)" ... Clicked the embedded link and it went to an article about the pope. :-D The article is another likudite/neocon cheerleader exercise that the writer mostly engages in. Thumbs down. Like it or not, israeli far righters, your bois and grrrrrrls behind that riot are slowly being exposed.
vtvot tak
25 December, 13:40 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:42 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope to Be Launched Into Space From French Guiana
10:39 GMTUS Fed Cannot Fix Runaway Inflation by Itself Amid Global Supply Chain Failure, Investor Says
10:23 GMTTrump's Records: A Few Pay Attention to Jan. 6th Committee Probe as Bidenflation Bites, Scholars Say
10:23 GMTUK 'to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions in Scientifically-Modelled Scenarios'
10:23 GMTBoat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People
10:21 GMTPope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
10:16 GMTChief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU
08:54 GMT'Sex-Addicted' James Franco Reportedly to Be Deposed Over Depp's Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard
08:30 GMTChinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law
07:30 GMT'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
07:22 GMTIs It Time to Drop Ex-Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane From the Indian Cricket Team's Playing XI?
07:05 GMTTurkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
06:17 GMTIran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
06:17 GMTTrump Spokesman Sues Jan. 6th Committee That 'Wrongly' Seeks to Obtain His Financial Records
06:00 GMTOmicron Wave: India's Restaurants, Clubs Face the Heat as Xmas, New Year Mass Gatherings Are Banned
05:09 GMTSerbian President Says He'll Ask Putin for More Gas Deliveries on Saturday
05:07 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Sister Breaks Down in Tears After Judge's Decision
05:04 GMTRussian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says
05:00 GMTFamous Footballers With Names That Remind Us of Christmas Fervour
03:57 GMTCombat Ship USS Milwaukee Remains in Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew – 4th Fleet