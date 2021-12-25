Registration was successful!
Tehran Says Will Not Exceed 60% Uranium Enrichment Level Even If US Sanctions Remain
Tehran does not intend to exceed the 60% level of uranium enrichment even if the parties to the negotiations in Vienna do not come to an agreement and the US does not lift its sanctions, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization, told Sputnik.
Eslami said "No" when asked whether Iran will exceed 60% uranium enrichment if the parties fail to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.He stressed that Tehran's nuclear program aims to support the country's industrial production needs, as well as the needs of Iranian consumers for certain goods.The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and canceling US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran does not intend to exceed the 60% level of uranium enrichment even if the parties to the negotiations in Vienna do not come to an agreement and the United States does not lift its sanctions, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said in an interview with Sputnik.
Eslami said "No" when asked whether Iran will exceed 60% uranium enrichment if the parties fail to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
He stressed that Tehran's nuclear program aims to support the country's industrial production needs, as well as the needs of Iranian consumers for certain goods.
"All our nuclear activities are carried out according to the agreements, statutes and regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency," the AEOI chief added.
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria November 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Iran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN
15 December, 01:51 GMT
The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and canceling US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.
