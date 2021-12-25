https://sputniknews.com/20211225/tehran-says-will-not-exceed-60-uranium-enrichment-level-even-if-us-sanctions-remain-1091785933.html

Tehran Says Will Not Exceed 60% Uranium Enrichment Level Even If US Sanctions Remain

Tehran Says Will Not Exceed 60% Uranium Enrichment Level Even If US Sanctions Remain

Tehran does not intend to exceed the 60% level of uranium enrichment even if the parties to the negotiations in Vienna do not come to an agreement and the US does not lift its sanctions, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization, told Sputnik.

2021-12-25T00:19+0000

2021-12-25T00:19+0000

2021-12-25T00:14+0000

iran

uranium

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

vienna talks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082625412_0:0:2493:1402_1920x0_80_0_0_4deaaa37837041ad8f1d794585d05f56.jpg

Eslami said "No" when asked whether Iran will exceed 60% uranium enrichment if the parties fail to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.He stressed that Tehran's nuclear program aims to support the country's industrial production needs, as well as the needs of Iranian consumers for certain goods.The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and canceling US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.

https://sputniknews.com/20211215/iran-imposes-no-preconditions-or-new-conditions-in-vienna-nuclear-talks---envoy-to-un-1091528920.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, uranium, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), vienna talks