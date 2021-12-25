Registration was successful!
Taliban Reportedly Forbids Music in Cars, Transporting Women Without Hijab
The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) forbade drivers from playing music in vehicles and having women without hijab as passengers, Afghan media reported on Saturday
The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice confirmed to the Kabul News outlet that a written recommendation on the subject was issued.The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15 and established an interim government in September. However, this government has not been internationally recognized, with many countries calling on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.
These guys beaten a colossal force with ak47, and in the easy part they are having a hard time? sigh...
afghanistan, taliban

Taliban Reportedly Forbids Music in Cars, Transporting Women Without Hijab

15:42 GMT 25.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Behrouz Mehri A burqa shop
A burqa shop
© AFP 2021 / Behrouz Mehri
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) forbade drivers from playing music in vehicles and having women without hijab as passengers, Afghan media reported on Saturday.
The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice confirmed to the Kabul News outlet that a written recommendation on the subject was issued.
An owner of a hotel in Afghanistan told Sputnik in October that Taliban had banned live music at weddings and ordered men and women to celebrate in different halls.
The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15 and established an interim government in September. However, this government has not been internationally recognized, with many countries calling on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.
These guys beaten a colossal force with ak47, and in the easy part they are having a hard time? sigh...
Joy boy
25 December, 19:24 GMT
