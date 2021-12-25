https://sputniknews.com/20211225/taliban-reportedly-forbids-music-in-cars-transporting-women-without-hijab-1091800002.html

Taliban Reportedly Forbids Music in Cars, Transporting Women Without Hijab

Taliban Reportedly Forbids Music in Cars, Transporting Women Without Hijab

The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) forbade drivers from playing music in vehicles and having women without hijab as passengers, Afghan media reported on Saturday

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice confirmed to the Kabul News outlet that a written recommendation on the subject was issued.The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15 and established an interim government in September. However, this government has not been internationally recognized, with many countries calling on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.

