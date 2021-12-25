https://sputniknews.com/20211225/taliban-lays-off-world-bank-employees-due-to-lack-of-money-for-salaries-source-says-1091799819.html

Taliban Lays Off World Bank Employees due to Lack of Money for Salaries, Source Says

The Afghan Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) has dismissed a number of the World Bank’s employees working for it as it cannot afford to pay their salaries

It is not clear yet how many employees will be let go, but a joint commission, which will include, among other parties, the Bank of Afghanistan and the MRRD, is expected to discuss the payments to the World Bank staff.Many Afghans, including state workers, the UN and the World Bank’s staff, education and healthcare personnel, have not received their salaries for several months. Hundreds of doctors and national energy supplier employees protested against these payment delays in Kabul. Salary delays have impacted nearly half a million state workers, according to Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.The World Bank is actively engaged in supplying Afghanistan with humanitarian aid. Earlier this month, the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, which is managed by the World Bank, said it planned to transfer $100 million to UNICEF and $180 million to the World Food Programme to help Afghans.Since the Taliban took over Kabul in August, international organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. The Taliban established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in early September, but this government has not been internationally recognized. However, some organizations and countries expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

