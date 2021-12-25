https://sputniknews.com/20211225/taliban-deny-deal-with-turkey-qatar-to-jointly-run-kabul-airport-1091804554.html

Taliban Deny Deal With Turkey, Qatar to Jointly Run Kabul Airport

Taliban Deny Deal With Turkey, Qatar to Jointly Run Kabul Airport

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) denied on Saturday that a deal had been reached with Qatar and Turkey that would allow the two to jointly run airports in Kabul and other Afghan cities.

2021-12-25T23:55+0000

2021-12-25T23:55+0000

2021-12-25T23:55+0000

kabul

turkey

afghanistan

taliban

qatar

airport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083805114_0:72:3266:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf28fed423afbd728dfafe305806bd8.jpg

Imamuddin Ahmadi, a Taliban transport ministry spokesman, was cited as saying by the Tolo News agency that no final agreement had been reached after negotiators from the two countries met with Talibs on Thursday.The Tolo report also cited political analysts who stated that should Qatar and Turkey take control of the airport operations, international flights to Kabul would resume.Earlier, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that joint technical groups would meet in the coming days to lay out details of how they planned to operate Afghanistan's five international airports.Afghanistan has some 24 airports, the majority of which are designed for domestic flights.

kabul

turkey

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kabul, turkey, afghanistan, taliban, qatar, airport