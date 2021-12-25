Registration was successful!
Taliban Authorities Get Rid of Two Ministries, Two Electoral Commissions - Reports
Taliban Authorities Get Rid of Two Ministries, Two Electoral Commissions - Reports
Two ministries and two election commissions have been dissolved in Afghanistan by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) authorities, Afghan media report.
According to the Afghan TV channel, the Taliban have dissolved the State Ministry for Peace, the State Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs, the Independent Election Commission (IEC), as well as the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC).The parliamentary affairs ministry had over 400 employees, the ministry for peace had nearly 40 employees, while the IEC had more than 1,000 workers, according to Tolo News.A source told Sputnik that the ministries and election commissions were dissolved because of their ineffectiveness and strains on the state budget.The Taliban have also reportedly based the new Afghan Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in the building of the Ministry of Women Affairs.The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of an all-male interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
afghanistan
afghanistan, taliban, jobs

Taliban Authorities Get Rid of Two Ministries, Two Electoral Commissions - Reports

23:04 GMT 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYThe flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) is raised at the military airfield in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2021.
The flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) is raised at the military airfield in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
KABUL (Sputnik) - Two ministries and two election commissions have been dissolved in Afghanistan by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) authorities, Afghan media report.
"We are trying to recruit people in government departments based on capacities and vacancies. There should be an alternative job for employees of the institutions that are not necessary and are being dissolved," Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said as quoted by Tolo News on Saturday.
According to the Afghan TV channel, the Taliban have dissolved the State Ministry for Peace, the State Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs, the Independent Election Commission (IEC), as well as the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC).
The parliamentary affairs ministry had over 400 employees, the ministry for peace had nearly 40 employees, while the IEC had more than 1,000 workers, according to Tolo News.
A source told Sputnik that the ministries and election commissions were dissolved because of their ineffectiveness and strains on the state budget.
The Taliban have also reportedly based the new Afghan Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in the building of the Ministry of Women Affairs.
The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of an all-male interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
