https://sputniknews.com/20211225/taliban-authorities-get-rid-of-two-ministries-two-electoral-commissions---reports-1091804050.html

Taliban Authorities Get Rid of Two Ministries, Two Electoral Commissions - Reports

Taliban Authorities Get Rid of Two Ministries, Two Electoral Commissions - Reports

Two ministries and two election commissions have been dissolved in Afghanistan by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) authorities, Afghan media report.

2021-12-25T23:04+0000

2021-12-25T23:04+0000

2021-12-25T23:04+0000

afghanistan

taliban

jobs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1083811925_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_5a6e1df12500ba0ea28d3442bf77df99.jpg

According to the Afghan TV channel, the Taliban have dissolved the State Ministry for Peace, the State Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs, the Independent Election Commission (IEC), as well as the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC).The parliamentary affairs ministry had over 400 employees, the ministry for peace had nearly 40 employees, while the IEC had more than 1,000 workers, according to Tolo News.A source told Sputnik that the ministries and election commissions were dissolved because of their ineffectiveness and strains on the state budget.The Taliban have also reportedly based the new Afghan Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in the building of the Ministry of Women Affairs.The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government. On September 7, the movement announced the composition of an all-male interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan, taliban, jobs