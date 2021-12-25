https://sputniknews.com/20211225/stuck-for-the-holidays-hundreds-of-flights-canceled-for-second-day-in-us-1091803387.html

Stuck for the Holidays? Hundreds of Flights Canceled for Second Day in US

Holiday air travel in the US has been severely disrupted due to the rapid spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, the dominant strain in... 25.12.2021, Sputnik International

At least 940 Christmas Day flights within or bound to the US have been canceled, and another 1,555 flights have been delayed, according to live data from FlightAware.United, which called off 189 flights (10% of its schedule) on Friday and more than 230 flights on Saturday, issued a statement to address the stranding of travelers nationwide. Delta AIr Lines released a similar notice on its cancellations, admitting to customers that it "had exhausted all options and resources—including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying."Both airlines expressed that they are attempting to rebook passengers for later flights. American Airlines emphasized that its company took a proactive approach and precancelled some trips.Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data showed that, despite the ongoing pandemic, travelers are coming out in full force, with more than 1.7 million and 2.1 million air travel passengers logged on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Last year, less than 850,000 passengers traveled each day.TSA expects to screen around 30 million individuals between December 20 and January 3.

