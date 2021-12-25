https://sputniknews.com/20211225/russian-patriarchs-office-denies-being-in-secret-unification-talks-with-pope-francis-1091799335.html

Russian Patriarch's Office Denies Being in Secret Unification Talks With Pope Francis

External affairs chief at the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Hilarion rejects rumours Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Pope Francis are in secret talks on uniting the two Churches.

Hilarion met with Pope Francis in Vatican City this past Wednesday. He told reporters after the meeting that the pope and Patriarch Kirill could meet in 2022, with the exact date and venue currently being discussed. According to him, this has prompted speculations that the two clerics are mulling to unify the Catholics and the Eastern Orthodox.In 2016, Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill had a landmark meeting in Havana, issuing a joint declaration urging for global action to stop the persecution of Christians in the Middle East and elsewhere. This was the first meeting between a Roman Catholic pope and a Russian Orthodox patriarch in 1,000 years since the Great Schism between Catholicism and Orthodoxy.

