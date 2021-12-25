Registration was successful!
Russian Patriarch's Office Denies Being in Secret Unification Talks With Pope Francis
Russian Patriarch's Office Denies Being in Secret Unification Talks With Pope Francis
External affairs chief at the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Hilarion rejects rumours Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Pope Francis are in secret talks on uniting the two Churches.
2021-12-25T15:14+0000
2021-12-25T15:18+0000
Hilarion met with Pope Francis in Vatican City this past Wednesday. He told reporters after the meeting that the pope and Patriarch Kirill could meet in 2022, with the exact date and venue currently being discussed. According to him, this has prompted speculations that the two clerics are mulling to unify the Catholics and the Eastern Orthodox.In 2016, Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill had a landmark meeting in Havana, issuing a joint declaration urging for global action to stop the persecution of Christians in the Middle East and elsewhere. This was the first meeting between a Roman Catholic pope and a Russian Orthodox patriarch in 1,000 years since the Great Schism between Catholicism and Orthodoxy.
Russian Patriarch's Office Denies Being in Secret Unification Talks With Pope Francis

15:14 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 15:18 GMT 25.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - External affairs chief at the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, pushed against the rumours that Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Pope Francis are engaged in clandestine talks on uniting the two Churches.
Hilarion met with Pope Francis in Vatican City this past Wednesday. He told reporters after the meeting that the pope and Patriarch Kirill could meet in 2022, with the exact date and venue currently being discussed. According to him, this has prompted speculations that the two clerics are mulling to unify the Catholics and the Eastern Orthodox.
"Many people are now suspecting that some kind of a secret negotiation is underway. No secret talks are being held, no unification is being planned, but [the fact] that the two largest Christian Churches have to cooperate is obvious at the moment," Hilarion said in his TV show on Rossiya 24 channel.
In 2016, Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill had a landmark meeting in Havana, issuing a joint declaration urging for global action to stop the persecution of Christians in the Middle East and elsewhere. This was the first meeting between a Roman Catholic pope and a Russian Orthodox patriarch in 1,000 years since the Great Schism between Catholicism and Orthodoxy.
