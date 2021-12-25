Registration was successful!
Russian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says
Russian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says
Russia's first MC-21-300 plane with locally produced composite wings carried out its maiden flight on Saturday
"Today, the MC-21-300 plane, whose wings are made of polymer composite materials produced in Russia, has carried out a maiden flight. The jet took off from the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, a branch of the Irkut company [a part of Rostec]. The flight was carried out normally", the corporation said in a statement.According to the minister, Russia has manufactured composite wings for two planes, with the third set currently being in production.The Irkut MC-21 aircraft is a new generation short- and medium-range plane, capable of seating 150-211 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk. The plane's maiden flight took place on 28 May 2017.
05:04 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 05:46 GMT 25.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's first MC-21-300 plane with locally produced composite wings carried out its maiden flight on Saturday, the Rostec state corporation said.
"Today, the MC-21-300 plane, whose wings are made of polymer composite materials produced in Russia, has carried out a maiden flight. The jet took off from the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, a branch of the Irkut company [a part of Rostec]. The flight was carried out normally", the corporation said in a statement.

"The maiden flight of the plane with wings made of Russian-made composites proves that we have done everything right, the MC-21 program is developing consistently and steadily, despite sanctions and unfair competition. This is the result of the development of the competencies of the aviation industry and related industries, as well as unprecedented government support," Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said.

According to the minister, Russia has manufactured composite wings for two planes, with the third set currently being in production.
The Irkut MC-21 aircraft is a new generation short- and medium-range plane, capable of seating 150-211 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk. The plane's maiden flight took place on 28 May 2017.
