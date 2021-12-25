https://sputniknews.com/20211225/russian-mc-21-300-jet-with-locally-produced-composite-wings-conducts-maiden-flight-rostec-says-1091787403.html

Russian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says

Russia's first MC-21-300 plane with locally produced composite wings carried out its maiden flight on Saturday

"Today, the MC-21-300 plane, whose wings are made of polymer composite materials produced in Russia, has carried out a maiden flight. The jet took off from the airfield of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, a branch of the Irkut company [a part of Rostec]. The flight was carried out normally", the corporation said in a statement.According to the minister, Russia has manufactured composite wings for two planes, with the third set currently being in production.The Irkut MC-21 aircraft is a new generation short- and medium-range plane, capable of seating 150-211 passengers. The presentation of the aircraft took place in June 2016 in the Russian city of Irkutsk. The plane's maiden flight took place on 28 May 2017.

