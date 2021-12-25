Registration was successful!
Russia to Prioritise NATO's Non-Expansion at Security Talks With US, Moscow Says
Russia to Prioritise NATO's Non-Expansion at Security Talks With US, Moscow Says
NATO's non-expansion will be the the key issue for Moscow at upcoming talks on security guarantees with US, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Zakharova said her comment was in response to statements emerging in the US and other alliance countries that NATO's non-expansion will be off the table during the security talks."The non-expansion of NATO and nonappearance of weapon systems threatening our security close to our borders will be the key issues at the upcoming talks with the US and NATO. Those who have not yet grasped the idea of Russia's stance must be very clear about it," Zakharova said.On 17 December, Russia released draft security proposals that it wants to sign with the US and other NATO countries. The proposals include mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles within reach to each other's territory and NATO's non-expansion eastward onto former Soviet republics surrounding Russia. The negotiation has not been scheduled yet.
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/us-ready-for-security-talks-with-russia-in-early-january-senior-administration-official-says-1091756858.html
Russia to Prioritise NATO's Non-Expansion at Security Talks With US, Moscow Says

18:14 GMT 25.12.2021
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO's non-expansion and non-deployment of weapons posing threat to Russia's security near its borders will be the issues of utmost importance for Moscow at the upcoming talks on security guarantees with the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
Zakharova said her comment was in response to statements emerging in the US and other alliance countries that NATO's non-expansion will be off the table during the security talks.
"The non-expansion of NATO and nonappearance of weapon systems threatening our security close to our borders will be the key issues at the upcoming talks with the US and NATO. Those who have not yet grasped the idea of Russia's stance must be very clear about it," Zakharova said.
Flags of the U.S., Russia and Switzerland are pictured in the garden in front of villa La Grange, one day prior to the meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
US Ready for Security Talks With Russia in Early January, Senior Administration Official Says
23 December, 16:42 GMT
On 17 December, Russia released draft security proposals that it wants to sign with the US and other NATO countries. The proposals include mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles within reach to each other's territory and NATO's non-expansion eastward onto former Soviet republics surrounding Russia.
The negotiation has not been scheduled yet.
