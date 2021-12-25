Russia to Prioritise NATO's Non-Expansion at Security Talks With US, Moscow Says

Zakharova said her comment was in response to statements emerging in the US and other alliance countries that NATO's non-expansion will be off the table during the security talks."The non-expansion of NATO and nonappearance of weapon systems threatening our security close to our borders will be the key issues at the upcoming talks with the US and NATO. Those who have not yet grasped the idea of Russia's stance must be very clear about it," Zakharova said.On 17 December, Russia released draft security proposals that it wants to sign with the US and other NATO countries. The proposals include mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles within reach to each other's territory and NATO's non-expansion eastward onto former Soviet republics surrounding Russia. The negotiation has not been scheduled yet.
