International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/over-60-of-unvaccinated-americans-have-no-plans-of-ever-getting-covid-shot-poll-finds-1091803716.html
Over 60% of Unvaccinated Americans Have No Plans of Ever Getting Covid Shot, Poll Finds
Over 60% of Unvaccinated Americans Have No Plans of Ever Getting Covid Shot, Poll Finds
A poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov found that nearly two-thirds of unvaccinated participants had no plans to ever receive a covid shot. The poll, of... 25.12.2021, Sputnik International
vaccine hesitancy
covid-19
us
poll
Of the 1,500 respondents, 69% reported that they had received at least one covid shot. According to the Mayo Clinic, 72.8% of Americans have had at least one covid shot, and 31% have said they have had no covid shot.Of 391 polled individuals who say they have not had a covid shot, 62% said they had no plans of ever getting a shot, 18% said they might get a covid shot, and 10% said they would definitely get the shot or preferred not to say.The non-vaccinated subset showed interesting trends across different demographics, with 64% of male respondents saying they had no plans to get a covid shot, compared to 59% of female respondents. Only 9% of the female respondents said they would definitely get a covid shot, compared to 13% of male respondents.Sixty-six percent of white women in the poll without a college degree said they have no plans to get a covid shot, while 74% of white women with a college degree said they have no plans to get a covid shot. Those responses are in contrast to a national trend of individuals with college degrees being more likely to be vaccinated. The data, however, was from just 163 individuals.Forty-three percent of those polled who identify as Hispanic, a total of only 32 respondents, said they had no plans to get a covid shot, 19% said they might get a covid shot, 17% said they would definitely get a shot, and 21% preferred not to say.Age also had a significant impact in the survey on non-vaccinated respondents - 74% of individuals between the ages of 45-64 (175 respondents) said they had no plans to get a covid shot, compared to 68% of individuals over the age of 65 (55), 59% of individuals between the ages of 30-44 (90), and 46% of individuals between the ages of 18-29 (71).Levels of income did not appear to be a significant factor. Some 62% of respondents who earn under $50,000 a year said they had no plans to receive a covid shot, 63% of respondents who earn between $50,000 and $100,000 annually said they had no plans to receive a shot, and 58% of respondents who earn over $100,000 said they had no plans to get a covid shot.With the spread of the omicron variant and the increased availability of boosters to those who are fully vaccinated, there appears to be a small group of Americans who have no plans to receive a covid vaccination. If the data can be extrapolated for the entire population of the US, approximately 19.2% of Americans may have no plans to become vaccinated.
Over 60% of Unvaccinated Americans Have No Plans of Ever Getting Covid Shot, Poll Finds

22:32 GMT 25.12.2021
Nevin Brown
A poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov found that nearly two-thirds of unvaccinated participants had no plans to ever receive a covid shot. The poll, of 1,500 Americans, touched on a multitude of subjects and broke down respondents by age, race, education, and socio-economic status.
Of the 1,500 respondents, 69% reported that they had received at least one covid shot. According to the Mayo Clinic, 72.8% of Americans have had at least one covid shot, and 31% have said they have had no covid shot.
Of 391 polled individuals who say they have not had a covid shot, 62% said they had no plans of ever getting a shot, 18% said they might get a covid shot, and 10% said they would definitely get the shot or preferred not to say.
The non-vaccinated subset showed interesting trends across different demographics, with 64% of male respondents saying they had no plans to get a covid shot, compared to 59% of female respondents. Only 9% of the female respondents said they would definitely get a covid shot, compared to 13% of male respondents.
Sixty-six percent of white women in the poll without a college degree said they have no plans to get a covid shot, while 74% of white women with a college degree said they have no plans to get a covid shot. Those responses are in contrast to a national trend of individuals with college degrees being more likely to be vaccinated. The data, however, was from just 163 individuals.
Forty-three percent of those polled who identify as Hispanic, a total of only 32 respondents, said they had no plans to get a covid shot, 19% said they might get a covid shot, 17% said they would definitely get a shot, and 21% preferred not to say.
Age also had a significant impact in the survey on non-vaccinated respondents - 74% of individuals between the ages of 45-64 (175 respondents) said they had no plans to get a covid shot, compared to 68% of individuals over the age of 65 (55), 59% of individuals between the ages of 30-44 (90), and 46% of individuals between the ages of 18-29 (71).
Levels of income did not appear to be a significant factor. Some 62% of respondents who earn under $50,000 a year said they had no plans to receive a covid shot, 63% of respondents who earn between $50,000 and $100,000 annually said they had no plans to receive a shot, and 58% of respondents who earn over $100,000 said they had no plans to get a covid shot.
With the spread of the omicron variant and the increased availability of boosters to those who are fully vaccinated, there appears to be a small group of Americans who have no plans to receive a covid vaccination.
If the data can be extrapolated for the entire population of the US, approximately 19.2% of Americans may have no plans to become vaccinated.
