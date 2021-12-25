https://sputniknews.com/20211225/over-60-of-unvaccinated-americans-have-no-plans-of-ever-getting-covid-shot-poll-finds-1091803716.html

Over 60% of Unvaccinated Americans Have No Plans of Ever Getting Covid Shot, Poll Finds

Over 60% of Unvaccinated Americans Have No Plans of Ever Getting Covid Shot, Poll Finds

A poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov found that nearly two-thirds of unvaccinated participants had no plans to ever receive a covid shot. The poll, of... 25.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-25T22:32+0000

2021-12-25T22:32+0000

2021-12-25T22:32+0000

vaccine hesitancy

covid-19

us

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083569720_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c59aa51f10c5c60d2b817569d45ef64.jpg

Of the 1,500 respondents, 69% reported that they had received at least one covid shot. According to the Mayo Clinic, 72.8% of Americans have had at least one covid shot, and 31% have said they have had no covid shot.Of 391 polled individuals who say they have not had a covid shot, 62% said they had no plans of ever getting a shot, 18% said they might get a covid shot, and 10% said they would definitely get the shot or preferred not to say.The non-vaccinated subset showed interesting trends across different demographics, with 64% of male respondents saying they had no plans to get a covid shot, compared to 59% of female respondents. Only 9% of the female respondents said they would definitely get a covid shot, compared to 13% of male respondents.Sixty-six percent of white women in the poll without a college degree said they have no plans to get a covid shot, while 74% of white women with a college degree said they have no plans to get a covid shot. Those responses are in contrast to a national trend of individuals with college degrees being more likely to be vaccinated. The data, however, was from just 163 individuals.Forty-three percent of those polled who identify as Hispanic, a total of only 32 respondents, said they had no plans to get a covid shot, 19% said they might get a covid shot, 17% said they would definitely get a shot, and 21% preferred not to say.Age also had a significant impact in the survey on non-vaccinated respondents - 74% of individuals between the ages of 45-64 (175 respondents) said they had no plans to get a covid shot, compared to 68% of individuals over the age of 65 (55), 59% of individuals between the ages of 30-44 (90), and 46% of individuals between the ages of 18-29 (71).Levels of income did not appear to be a significant factor. Some 62% of respondents who earn under $50,000 a year said they had no plans to receive a covid shot, 63% of respondents who earn between $50,000 and $100,000 annually said they had no plans to receive a shot, and 58% of respondents who earn over $100,000 said they had no plans to get a covid shot.With the spread of the omicron variant and the increased availability of boosters to those who are fully vaccinated, there appears to be a small group of Americans who have no plans to receive a covid vaccination. If the data can be extrapolated for the entire population of the US, approximately 19.2% of Americans may have no plans to become vaccinated.

https://sputniknews.com/20211224/youre-protected-trump-touts-efficacy-of-covid-19-vaccines-in-preventing-death-hospitalization-1091762125.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211222/trump-surprised-very-appreciative-of-bidens-rare-praise-of-his-role-in-covid-vaccine-rollout-1091708475.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

vaccine hesitancy, covid-19, us, poll