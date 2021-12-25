https://sputniknews.com/20211225/infowars-hosts-wife-erika-wulff-jones-arrested-on-domestic-violence-charge-1091803895.html

Infowars Host's Wife Erika Wulff Jones Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Infowars host Alex Jones earlier made headlines after filing a lawsuit against the House panel investigating the events of the deadly January 6 Capitol riot... 25.12.2021, Sputnik International

Erika Wulff Jones, the wife of Infowars host Alex Jones, was arrested late Friday on a domestic violence charge that her husband suggested was prompted by a recent change in her medication.Citing jail records, the Associated Press reported Saturday that Jones' wife was booked at an Austin, Texas, facility by the Travis County Sheriff's Office at about 8:45 p.m., local time. She is reportedly facing misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transport.Wulff Jones remained in custody late Saturday as she had not yet received a bond.He added that the arrest was not related to his personal politics. "It wasn't some kind of personal hateful thing or anything," he claimed.The Infowars host did not detail whether he was injured in the Friday incident, or offer any other specifics on the event.The incident took place days after Jones made news over his effort to do away with the House select committee's efforts to obtain documents in its investigation into the deadly January 6 Capitol riot.Jones has claimed that the committee's subpoena violates his First Amendment rights, and that the panel is not composed properly, in line with the congressional chamber's regulations. He has indicated that he had offered give the panel documents and respond to questions in writing; however, his offer was rejected in favor of in-person testimony.

