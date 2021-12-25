https://sputniknews.com/20211225/holiday-fight-club-watch-us-travelers-throw-down-on-tennessee-bound-delta-flight-1091786115.html

Holiday Fight Club: Watch US Travelers Throw Down on Tennessee-Bound Delta Flight

Newly surfaced video footage captured the shocking moment in which two US travelers recently exchanged multiple punches shortly after their Delta flight touched down at their destination.

Newly-surfaced video footage captures the shocking moment in which two US travelers recently exchanged multiple punches shortly after their Delta flight touched down. The late night flight from Los Angeles, California, to Memphis, Tennessee, reportedly got off the ground without an issue, but the landing proved another story. Exclusive footage obtained by outlet TMZ showed two individuals throwing several blows and wrestling one another as other travelers readied to disembark.An eyewitness told the outlet that the scuffle was initiated after a man in a light brown jacket told a man in blue that he was a "horrible person." The pair had exchanged some words moments prior.Video shows that the not-so-dynamic-duo were pulled apart after level-headed travelers intervened and called off the match.It was reported by TMZ that the two men maintained their distance, even after arriving at baggage claim. Police were reportedly not called to respond to the scene.

