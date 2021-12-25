Registration was successful!
Holiday Fight Club: Watch US Travelers Throw Down on Tennessee-Bound Delta Flight
Holiday Fight Club: Watch US Travelers Throw Down on Tennessee-Bound Delta Flight
Newly surfaced video footage captured the shocking moment in which two US travelers recently exchanged multiple punches shortly after their Delta flight touched down at their destination.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/19/1091786207_0:41:2861:1650_1920x0_80_0_0_d42f272c23a5aa1f86af2190baf876dd.png
Newly-surfaced video footage captures the shocking moment in which two US travelers recently exchanged multiple punches shortly after their Delta flight touched down. The late night flight from Los Angeles, California, to Memphis, Tennessee, reportedly got off the ground without an issue, but the landing proved another story. Exclusive footage obtained by outlet TMZ showed two individuals throwing several blows and wrestling one another as other travelers readied to disembark.An eyewitness told the outlet that the scuffle was initiated after a man in a light brown jacket told a man in blue that he was a "horrible person." The pair had exchanged some words moments prior.Video shows that the not-so-dynamic-duo were pulled apart after level-headed travelers intervened and called off the match.It was reported by TMZ that the two men maintained their distance, even after arriving at baggage claim. Police were reportedly not called to respond to the scene.
los angeles
memphis
01:53 GMT 25.12.2021
Screenshot captures moment two passengers aboard a Tennessee-bound Delta flight engaged in a serious exchange of blows shortly after touching down.
Screenshot captures moment two passengers aboard a Tennessee-bound Delta flight engaged in a serious exchange of blows shortly after touching down.
Gaby Arancibia
The 2021 holiday season has dealt more than just the run-of-the-mill traffic headaches as tens of thousands of travelers have been stranded due to staffing shortages and the spread of omicron. Even those whose flights are successful have had their share of hiccups.
Newly-surfaced video footage captures the shocking moment in which two US travelers recently exchanged multiple punches shortly after their Delta flight touched down.
The late night flight from Los Angeles, California, to Memphis, Tennessee, reportedly got off the ground without an issue, but the landing proved another story. Exclusive footage obtained by outlet TMZ showed two individuals throwing several blows and wrestling one another as other travelers readied to disembark.
An eyewitness told the outlet that the scuffle was initiated after a man in a light brown jacket told a man in blue that he was a "horrible person." The pair had exchanged some words moments prior.
Video shows that the not-so-dynamic-duo were pulled apart after level-headed travelers intervened and called off the match.
It was reported by TMZ that the two men maintained their distance, even after arriving at baggage claim. Police were reportedly not called to respond to the scene.
