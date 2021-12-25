Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/german-arms-exports-hit-10bln-high-during-merkels-final-days-in-office-reports-say-1091800283.html
German Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel's Final Days in Office, Reports Say
German Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel's Final Days in Office, Reports Say
Angela Merkel's caretaker cabinet waved through arms export deals worth almost 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in the last nine days in office, bumping this year's total to a record 9.04 billion euros, German media found
2021-12-25T16:24+0000
2021-12-25T16:24+0000
europe
angela merkel
arms exports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083224631_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6b6eecc90decf81da0383cb94ee98a9f.jpg
A lion's share of those exports — worth some 4.3 billion euros — went to Egypt, the dpa news agency reported, citing the Economy Ministry's response to a query by the Linke party. Cairo had reportedly secured only 180 million euros worth of German military supplies as of late November.The news agency said that outgoing Economy Minister Peter Altmaier briefed the parliament on the sale of three warships and 16 air defense systems to Egypt a day before Merkel's deputy in the interim government, Olaf Scholz, was sworn in as chancellor on December 8, although he did not name the price tag.Germany approved arms deals to the tune of 8 billion euros in 2019. The largest share of military exports went to Hungary, followed by Egypt and the United States.
Why is Egypt giving money to Germany when Germany is arming Turkey an enemy of Egypt? It's better to buy military equipment from France who is against Turkey. Egypt can vote with their money.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083224631_22:0:2753:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f95b48ee17d1d185ebb50d38335d594.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, angela merkel, arms exports

German Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel's Final Days in Office, Reports Say

16:24 GMT 25.12.2021
© AP Photo / Clemens BilanGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrive for a joint press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday June 23, 2021.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrive for a joint press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday June 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© AP Photo / Clemens Bilan
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Angela Merkel's caretaker cabinet waved through arms export deals worth almost 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in the last nine days in office, bumping this year's total to a record 9.04 billion euros, German media found.
A lion's share of those exports — worth some 4.3 billion euros — went to Egypt, the dpa news agency reported, citing the Economy Ministry's response to a query by the Linke party. Cairo had reportedly secured only 180 million euros worth of German military supplies as of late November.
The news agency said that outgoing Economy Minister Peter Altmaier briefed the parliament on the sale of three warships and 16 air defense systems to Egypt a day before Merkel's deputy in the interim government, Olaf Scholz, was sworn in as chancellor on December 8, although he did not name the price tag.
Germany approved arms deals to the tune of 8 billion euros in 2019. The largest share of military exports went to Hungary, followed by Egypt and the United States.
020000
Discuss
Popular comments
Why is Egypt giving money to Germany when Germany is arming Turkey an enemy of Egypt? It's better to buy military equipment from France who is against Turkey. Egypt can vote with their money.
FeEisi
25 December, 19:46 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:53 GMTXmas Gift for Biden? Manchin Reportedly Tells President How Build Back Better Could Be Saved
16:42 GMTThe First No Longer? Messi Ranked Only Second in The Guardian's '100 Best Footballers' List
16:36 GMTOmicron Disrupts Holiday Plans of Millions as Thousands of Flights Cancelled or Delayed Worldwide
16:24 GMTGerman Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel's Final Days in Office, Reports Say
15:42 GMTTaliban Reportedly Forbids Music in Cars, Transporting Women Without Hijab
15:37 GMTTaliban Lays Off World Bank Employees due to Lack of Money for Salaries, Source Says
15:19 GMTGorbachev Reveals How USSR Could Have Been Saved
15:14 GMTRussian Patriarch's Office Denies Being in Secret Unification Talks With Pope Francis
14:42 GMTNYC Police Arrive to Quell Crowd as It Turns Out Not Everyone Gets Free COVID Test - Photo, Video
14:38 GMTNew Study Ranks Meghan Markle as 'Most Intelligent' British Royal, Kate Middleton as Runner-Up
13:52 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Take Up Job in Silicon Valley, Reports Say
13:43 GMTPope Francis' Christmas Address Urges for Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue
13:40 GMTAs Europe Faces Soaring Energy Prices, British Press Claims Russia is to Blame
12:46 GMTKamala Harris Laments DC ‘Bubble’ Prevents Her From 'Staying in Touch' With People’s Needs
12:46 GMTHypersonic Santa: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Tackles Christmas Myth & Tradition With Science
12:34 GMTCan Kidambi Srikanth Rediscover Himself After Historic World Badminton Championships Silver Medal?
11:43 GMTChina's Securities Watchdog Unveils Draft of New Overseas Listing Rules
11:38 GMTUS Reportedly Mulls Giving Ukraine Battlefield Intel Which Kiev Could Use for First Strike on Russia
11:33 GMTTakeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video
11:24 GMTLaunch of James Webb Telescope Hailed as ‘Game-Changer’ in Search For Alien Life