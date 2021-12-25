Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/gazprom-says-its-ready-to-send-more-gas-to-europe-under-cheaper-long-term-contracts-1091801755.html
Gazprom Says It's Ready to Send More Gas to Europe Under Cheaper Long-term Contracts
Gazprom Says It's Ready to Send More Gas to Europe Under Cheaper Long-term Contracts
Many European nations' gas reserves plummeted to potentially dangerous lows this year thanks to a combination of environmental factors and decisions by... 25.12.2021, Sputnik International
Gazprom was, is and will remain ready to send additional gas supplies to Europe under long-term contracts which are cheaper than the out of control spot prices currently plaguing the continent, company spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov has said.According to the spokesman, Gazprom remains prepared to sell additional volumes of gas to Europe under existing long-term contracts, with the prices for these supplies significantly below those of spot prices."All of the problems faced by Western Europe [today] were created by themselves, and there's no need to blame Gazprom for them. It's better to look in the mirror," Kupriyanov said.Spot prices for gas hit an all-time high of more than $2,187 per thousand cubic meters in European trading earlier this week amid fears of shortages. Some officials and media have blamed Russia for the situation, suggesting that Moscow was holding back reserve capacity.Russian officials have dismissed the claims, accusing European leaders of creating the crisis themselves through their preference for short-term contracts, failure to stock up reserves following a cold winter and spring of 2021, spending on wind and solar engine capacities which proved lacklustre, and competition between Europe and Asia for limited energy reserves.
Gazprom Says It's Ready to Send More Gas to Europe Under Cheaper Long-term Contracts

18:04 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 18:27 GMT 25.12.2021)
Being updated
Many European nations' gas reserves plummeted to potentially dangerous lows this year thanks to a combination of environmental factors and decisions by policymakers. Some officials and media in the US and Europe have blamed Russia for the supply crunch. Moscow has dismissed these claims.
Gazprom was, is and will remain ready to send additional gas supplies to Europe under long-term contracts which are cheaper than the out of control spot prices currently plaguing the continent, company spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov has said.
"All accusations against Russia and Gazprom that we are supplying too little gas to the European market are absolutely groundless, unacceptable, and untrue, or put more simply - are lies and faleshoods," Kupriyanov said, speaking in an interview with Russian television on Saturday.
According to the spokesman, Gazprom remains prepared to sell additional volumes of gas to Europe under existing long-term contracts, with the prices for these supplies significantly below those of spot prices.
"All of the problems faced by Western Europe [today] were created by themselves, and there's no need to blame Gazprom for them. It's better to look in the mirror," Kupriyanov said.
Spot prices for gas hit an all-time high of more than $2,187 per thousand cubic meters in European trading earlier this week amid fears of shortages. Some officials and media have blamed Russia for the situation, suggesting that Moscow was holding back reserve capacity.
Russian officials have dismissed the claims, accusing European leaders of creating the crisis themselves through their preference for short-term contracts, failure to stock up reserves following a cold winter and spring of 2021, spending on wind and solar engine capacities which proved lacklustre, and competition between Europe and Asia for limited energy reserves.
It's only fair 👍🍀
