Famous Footballers With Names That Remind Us of Christmas Fervour

Famous Footballers With Names That Remind Us of Christmas Fervour

Christmas has been associated with sporting events for decades.

Christmas has arrived once again. And 'tis the season when everyone is getting ready to celebrate one of the biggest religious holidays on the planet.On this special occasion, Sputnik introduces you to a number of footballers whose names have something in common with Christmas. This list is unique, because you will find a Christmas Carol, an Angel, and even a Santa – all wrapped into it.Gabriel JesusThe first name to feature on our list is Brazil and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.While we don't know whether the 24-year-old gets Christmas gifts every year, Pep Guardiola should offer him a present this year, considering Jesus has been playing a key role in City's Premier League title defence.So far, the Sao Paulo-born footballer has scored 5 goals across competitions for City, including 2 strikes in the English top flight and the remaining ones in the Champions League. Besides this, he has provided 7 assists in 19 appearances, helping the Manchester-based team in grabbing the top spot in the Premier League charts with 44 points.Angel Di MariaWidely considered one of the best wingers in the world, Angel Di Maria is currently plying his trade for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Argentine national team.Maria has proved to be an "angel" for both his country and the French giants in 2021. After all, his 3 goals and an equal number of assists have been instrumental in PSG's dominance in Ligue 1 where they presently occupy the numero uno position with 46 points.On the other hand, Maria was also the "angel" of Argentina's Copa America triumph as it was his 22nd minute strike in the final against Brazil that ended their 28-year wait for a continental title in July.Rogue Santa CruzRogue Santa Cruz is a former Manchester City striker, and currently captaining Paraguayan club Olimpia. He is also the leading goal scorer for Paraguay.Santa Claus is a mythical figure often associated with giving gifts on Christmas.While Rogue hasn't been successful in gifting the top spot to his club this year, he has helped Paraguay in qualifying for three FIFA World Cups, a "gift" of mammoth proportions for the people of his county, and something he should always remain proud of.Andy CarrollChristmas carols are songs about the holiday and have been sung in Europe and North America for centuries. On 25 December, Christians around the world go from door to door singing them.Andy Carroll is an England international who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Reading.While the ex-Liverpool star hasn't set the English league on fire with his performances this season, he can enjoy plenty of Carrolls every time he returns home.

