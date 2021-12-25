Registration was successful!
Elon Musk Suggests He May Be 'Partly Chinese' After Lookalike Takes Social Media by Storm
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has weighed in on recent footage that appeared to capture his twin, jokingly telling previously stunned netizens that he may be "partly Chinese".
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has weighed in on recent footage that appeared to capture his twin, jokingly telling previously stunned netizens that he may be "partly Chinese".Musk finally reacted to the viral footage on 19 December, shortly after Twitter users engaged the South African national in conversation about his intent to pay some $11 billion in taxes in 2021. "Maybe I'm partly Chinese!", Musk wrote in response to a side-by-side photo of him and his purported clone posted into a conversation thread. Musk was born to South African and Canadian parents, and currently holds citizenship from both nations.Musk's response quickly gained a reaction from the Twitterverse.Video footage of Musk's doppelgänger previously stumped many and even left critics thinking the content was a simple deepfake. One user who viewed the clip hinted there was a "small glitch" that proves the video was simply the work of an expert hack.In an effort to settle the matter and prove the video was not edited, Musk's "clone" is expected to hold a livestream on Sunday.
Earlier, social media was taken by storm after a video appeared to capture Tesla founder Elon Musk's doppelgänger, and individual netizens have since humorously referred to as "Yi Long Musk".
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has weighed in on recent footage that appeared to capture his twin, jokingly telling previously stunned netizens that he may be "partly Chinese".
Musk finally reacted to the viral footage on 19 December, shortly after Twitter users engaged the South African national in conversation about his intent to pay some $11 billion in taxes in 2021.
"Maybe I'm partly Chinese!", Musk wrote in response to a side-by-side photo of him and his purported clone posted into a conversation thread. Musk was born to South African and Canadian parents, and currently holds citizenship from both nations.
Musk's response quickly gained a reaction from the Twitterverse.
Video footage of Musk's doppelgänger previously stumped many and even left critics thinking the content was a simple deepfake. One user who viewed the clip hinted there was a "small glitch" that proves the video was simply the work of an expert hack.
In an effort to settle the matter and prove the video was not edited, Musk's "clone" is expected to hold a livestream on Sunday.
