https://sputniknews.com/20211225/elon-musk-suggests-he-may-be-partly-chinese-after-lookalike-takes-social-media-by-storm-1091786612.html

Elon Musk Suggests He May Be 'Partly Chinese' After Lookalike Takes Social Media by Storm

Elon Musk Suggests He May Be 'Partly Chinese' After Lookalike Takes Social Media by Storm

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has weighed in on recent footage that appeared to capture his twin, jokingly telling previously stunned netizens that he may be "partly Chinese".

2021-12-25T03:50+0000

2021-12-25T03:50+0000

2021-12-25T04:09+0000

elon musk

china

lookalikes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091055440_0:169:2783:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_1a817f2a2f7016f04c926e52285dee09.jpg

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has weighed in on recent footage that appeared to capture his twin, jokingly telling previously stunned netizens that he may be "partly Chinese".Musk finally reacted to the viral footage on 19 December, shortly after Twitter users engaged the South African national in conversation about his intent to pay some $11 billion in taxes in 2021. "Maybe I'm partly Chinese!", Musk wrote in response to a side-by-side photo of him and his purported clone posted into a conversation thread. Musk was born to South African and Canadian parents, and currently holds citizenship from both nations.Musk's response quickly gained a reaction from the Twitterverse.Video footage of Musk's doppelgänger previously stumped many and even left critics thinking the content was a simple deepfake. One user who viewed the clip hinted there was a "small glitch" that proves the video was simply the work of an expert hack.In an effort to settle the matter and prove the video was not edited, Musk's "clone" is expected to hold a livestream on Sunday.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Gaby Arancibia

Gaby Arancibia

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gaby Arancibia

elon musk, china, lookalikes