Elon Musk Suggests He May Be 'Partly Chinese' After Lookalike Takes Social Media by Storm
03:50 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 25.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Patrick PleulTesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021.
Earlier, social media was taken by storm after a video appeared to capture Tesla founder Elon Musk's doppelgänger, and individual netizens have since humorously referred to as "Yi Long Musk".
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has weighed in on recent footage that appeared to capture his twin, jokingly telling previously stunned netizens that he may be "partly Chinese".
Musk finally reacted to the viral footage on 19 December, shortly after Twitter users engaged the South African national in conversation about his intent to pay some $11 billion in taxes in 2021.
"Maybe I'm partly Chinese!", Musk wrote in response to a side-by-side photo of him and his purported clone posted into a conversation thread. Musk was born to South African and Canadian parents, and currently holds citizenship from both nations.
Maybe I’m partly Chinese!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021
Musk's response quickly gained a reaction from the Twitterverse.
This is 马斯克's brother 马赛克— H.E. Justin Sun 🅣🌞🇬🇩 (@justinsuntron) December 21, 2021
In Hindu mythology, the belief is that in the world, there are seven similar looking people.— srinivas p (@sriniva15383034) December 22, 2021
So every person has 7 doppelgangers and they may never come across each other in a lifetime.
Video footage of Musk's doppelgänger previously stumped many and even left critics thinking the content was a simple deepfake. One user who viewed the clip hinted there was a "small glitch" that proves the video was simply the work of an expert hack.
In an effort to settle the matter and prove the video was not edited, Musk's "clone" is expected to hold a livestream on Sunday.