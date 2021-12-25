https://sputniknews.com/20211225/class-act-duchess-of-cambridge-charms-viewers-with-xmas-piano-accompaniment-to-tom-walker-1091789040.html
'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
The Duchess of Cambridge revealed some serious hidden talents as she played the piano to accompany singer Tom Walker at Westminster Abbey.
The Duchess of Cambridge
revealed some serious hidden talents as she played the piano to accompany singer Tom Walker at Westminster Abbey.
Kate Middleton played, "For Those Who Can't Be Here" in the video released on Friday, but recorded ahead of a royal Christmas carol service called "Together at Christmas".
Hosted by the Duchess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the event on 8 December paid tribute to "the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic".
The event featured carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding, readings delivered by the Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian Kim Daybell, and Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway. The carol service was filmed for a subsequent broadcast in an ITV show titled "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas", on 24 December.
Ahead of the event, Kate Middleton had gone on Twitter to voice her excitement at hosting the gathering. Middleton recorded the song with Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker, 30, in the Chapter House of the Abbey on 7 December.
The Duchess of Cambridge had conceived the idea for their joint performance after hearing him play a charity function for The Forward Trust in October. The London-based charity is dedicated to helping people with drug and alcohol dependence. At the event, Walker played "Leave a Light On", and was subsequently approached to play for the carol service.
The Duchess was described as having been "quite nervous" during her first rehearsal "because she hadn't played with another musician in a very long time", according to the Mirror Online.
According to Walker, current COVID-19 guidelines
compelled them to sit on opposite sides of the room as they rehearsed. The plan, he added, had been "very, very secret". Kate Middleton has played the piano since childhood, however, the one used for the performance was different, and had required getting used to, added Walker.
"We rehearsed the song like nine times and by the end of it she'd absolutely nailed it, and then she went away for a couple of days and practised it, and then we finally got to do the recording of it. I think we were both really nervous that it wasn't going to go quite to plan and one of us would let down the other person or whatever, but she was absolutely fabulous – she smashed it", Walker was cited as saying.
The song that he performed with the Duchess was written for "anyone raising a glass around the table remembering those who can't be with us" during the festive Christmas season. Tom Walker described the Duchess of Cambridge as a "lovely, kind, and warm-hearted person". He stated that performing together with her was a "crazy pinch yourself kind of day".
A royal source was cited by the outlet as saying:
"Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns and playing the piano brought great comfort to her. She also recognises the powerful way in which music brings people together – especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom's performance in this way".
On the internet, social media users were profoundly moved by Kate Middleton's piano performance. Many commented that she was "really good with the piano". Others praised her as a "super talented woman".