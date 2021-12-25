https://sputniknews.com/20211225/chinese-textile-industry-association-asks-us-to-correct-xinjiang-forced-labour-law-1091790189.html

Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law

Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law

China's national textile and apparel council (CNTAC) issued a statement together with its 12 subsidiary associations on Saturday

2021-12-25T08:30+0000

2021-12-25T08:30+0000

2021-12-25T08:45+0000

world

us

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091664787_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1efbfdc664f5fca367af0195e259507c.jpg

"We call on the United States to face up to the solemn position of the Chinese government, industry and consumers, and correct wrong legislative and administrative measures as soon as possible", the statement by CNTAC said as quoted by the broadcaster CGTN.CNTAC reportedly said that there was no forced labour in Xinjiang and noted that the act was detrimental to China's interests and met with indignation by both the textile industry and consumers.On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed the bill which bans the import of goods made with the allegedly forced labour of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other "persecuted groups" in China.The US claims that 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups are being held in camps, located in Xinjiang and other parts of China, and made to work, with many factories in Xinjiang making use of this forced labour.China's legislature, the National People's Congress, said on Friday the US accusations were "fabricated" and the law was an attempt to meddle in China's internal affairs.

Hess From 1991 to present day, the U.S., Britain, and Australia among other US vassals have deliberately killed more than 3 million innocent Iraqi Muslims and destroyed the livelihoods of millions more. Not counting the hundreds of thousands of innocent Muslims the Anglo-Zionist regimes have needlesly killed in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Yemen. 1

1

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, china