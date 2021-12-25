Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/chinese-textile-industry-association-asks-us-to-correct-xinjiang-forced-labour-law-1091790189.html
Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law
Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law
China's national textile and apparel council (CNTAC) issued a statement together with its 12 subsidiary associations on Saturday
2021-12-25T08:30+0000
2021-12-25T08:45+0000
world
us
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091664787_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1efbfdc664f5fca367af0195e259507c.jpg
"We call on the United States to face up to the solemn position of the Chinese government, industry and consumers, and correct wrong legislative and administrative measures as soon as possible", the statement by CNTAC said as quoted by the broadcaster CGTN.CNTAC reportedly said that there was no forced labour in Xinjiang and noted that the act was detrimental to China's interests and met with indignation by both the textile industry and consumers.On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed the bill which bans the import of goods made with the allegedly forced labour of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other "persecuted groups" in China.The US claims that 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups are being held in camps, located in Xinjiang and other parts of China, and made to work, with many factories in Xinjiang making use of this forced labour.China's legislature, the National People's Congress, said on Friday the US accusations were "fabricated" and the law was an attempt to meddle in China's internal affairs.
From 1991 to present day, the U.S., Britain, and Australia among other US vassals have deliberately killed more than 3 million innocent Iraqi Muslims and destroyed the livelihoods of millions more. Not counting the hundreds of thousands of innocent Muslims the Anglo-Zionist regimes have needlesly killed in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Yemen.
1
1
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091664787_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e595facd0e18741263281607863da63.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, china

Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law

08:30 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 25.12.2021)
© REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDERThe flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021.
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's national textile and apparel council (CNTAC) issued a statement together with its 12 subsidiary associations on Saturday, saying that the US Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act is "wrong" and should be corrected.
"We call on the United States to face up to the solemn position of the Chinese government, industry and consumers, and correct wrong legislative and administrative measures as soon as possible", the statement by CNTAC said as quoted by the broadcaster CGTN.
CNTAC reportedly said that there was no forced labour in Xinjiang and noted that the act was detrimental to China's interests and met with indignation by both the textile industry and consumers.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed the bill which bans the import of goods made with the allegedly forced labour of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other "persecuted groups" in China.
The US claims that 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups are being held in camps, located in Xinjiang and other parts of China, and made to work, with many factories in Xinjiang making use of this forced labour.
China's legislature, the National People's Congress, said on Friday the US accusations were "fabricated" and the law was an attempt to meddle in China's internal affairs.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
From 1991 to present day, the U.S., Britain, and Australia among other US vassals have deliberately killed more than 3 million innocent Iraqi Muslims and destroyed the livelihoods of millions more. Not counting the hundreds of thousands of innocent Muslims the Anglo-Zionist regimes have needlesly killed in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Yemen.
HHess
25 December, 12:07 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:54 GMT'Sex-Addicted' James Franco Reportedly to Be Deposed Over Depp's Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard
08:30 GMTChinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law
07:30 GMT'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
07:22 GMTIs It Time to Drop Ex-Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane From the Indian Cricket Team's Playing XI?
07:05 GMTTurkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
06:17 GMTIran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
06:17 GMTTrump Spokesman Sues Jan. 6th Committee That 'Wrongly' Seeks to Obtain His Financial Records
06:00 GMTOmicron Wave: India's Restaurants, Clubs Face the Heat as Xmas, New Year Mass Gatherings Are Banned
05:09 GMTSerbian President Says He'll Ask Putin for More Gas Deliveries on Saturday
05:07 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Sister Breaks Down in Tears After Judge's Decision
05:04 GMTRussian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says
05:00 GMTFamous Footballers With Names That Remind Us of Christmas Fervour
03:57 GMTCombat Ship USS Milwaukee Remains in Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew – 4th Fleet
03:50 GMTElon Musk Suggests He May Be 'Partly Chinese' After Lookalike Takes Social Media by Storm
02:30 GMTTurkey, Qatar Reach Agreement With Taliban on Running Airport of Kabul – Reports
02:11 GMTCarnival Freedom Cruise Becomes Third South Florida Vessel to Report a COVID-19 Outbreak This Week
01:53 GMTHoliday Fight Club: Watch US Travellers Throw Down on Tennessee-Bound Delta Flight
00:19 GMTTehran Says Will Not Exceed 60% Uranium Enrichment Level Even If US Sanctions Remain
YesterdayDozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief
YesterdayTrump's 3-Hour Silence on Jan. 6 Was Reportedly Filled With Video Retakes Urging Rioters to Leave