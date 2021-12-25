Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/bomb-explodes-at-restaurant-in-dr-congo-at-least-three-dead---reports-1091802864.html
Bomb Explodes at Restaurant in DR Congo, at Least Three Dead
Bomb Explodes at Restaurant in DR Congo, at Least Three Dead
On Saturday, at around 7 p.m., local time, a bomb exploded inside a restaurant in Beni, a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
According to reports, the bomb went off directly after Catholic mass and gunshots followed. A graphic image has surfaced that shows three bodies and wreckage from the blast. Due to the nature of the content, a link will be provided to the image. There have been three reported deaths from the bombing.Beni is in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the North Kivu Province. The city of some 230,000 has been the site of multiple attacks from Islamist groups. The Beni Massacre, an attack attributed to Ugandan Islamist rebels, led to at least 64 deaths in 2016.In 2019, an attack claimed by ISIL led to 25 people being wounded or killed. It has not been reported if any group has claimed the attack.
The israeloamericans bring their terrorists to the DRC. What did the DRC do to upset israeloamerica? Guessing they are too friendly to China.
19:18 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 19:51 GMT 25.12.2021)
On Saturday, at around 7 p.m., local time, a bomb exploded inside a restaurant in Beni, a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
According to reports, the bomb went off directly after Catholic mass and gunshots followed.

Beni's mayor, Narcisse Muteba Kashale, said, "There is a bomb that just exploded in the city centre. For safety, I'm asking the population to stay home."

The government released a statement condemning the act, it reads: "The Government condemns the explosion, on this Christmas evening, of a bomb in a Bar in Beni, the work of a suicide bomber. Loss of human life has been reported. The security services are already deployed and the first steps have been taken. We will come back to this in detail."
A graphic image has surfaced that shows three bodies and wreckage from the blast. Due to the nature of the content, a link will be provided to the image.
There have been three reported deaths from the bombing.
Beni is in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the North Kivu Province. The city of some 230,000 has been the site of multiple attacks from Islamist groups.
The Beni Massacre, an attack attributed to Ugandan Islamist rebels, led to at least 64 deaths in 2016.
In 2019, an attack claimed by ISIL led to 25 people being wounded or killed.
It has not been reported if any group has claimed the attack.
The israeloamericans bring their terrorists to the DRC. What did the DRC do to upset israeloamerica? Guessing they are too friendly to China.
vtvot tak
25 December, 22:39 GMT
