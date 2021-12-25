Bomb Explodes at Restaurant in DR Congo, at Least Three Dead
19:18 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 19:51 GMT 25.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / KUDRA MALIROA burial procession for one of the victims of an attack by suspected Ugandan Islamist rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) near Beni (File)
On Saturday, at around 7 p.m., local time, a bomb exploded inside a restaurant in Beni, a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
According to reports, the bomb went off directly after Catholic mass and gunshots followed.
Beni's mayor, Narcisse Muteba Kashale, said, "There is a bomb that just exploded in the city centre. For safety, I'm asking the population to stay home."
The government released a statement condemning the act, it reads: "The Government condemns the explosion, on this Christmas evening, of a bomb in a Bar in Beni, the work of a suicide bomber. Loss of human life has been reported. The security services are already deployed and the first steps have been taken. We will come back to this in detail."
#RDC : Le Gouvernement condamne l’explosion, en ce soir de noël, d’une bombe dans un Bar à Beni, œuvre d’un kamikaze. Des pertes en vies humaines sont signalées. Les services de sécurité sont déjà déployés et les premières mesures ont été prises. Nous y reviendrons avec détails.— Patrick Muyaya (@PatrickMuyaya) December 25, 2021
A graphic image has surfaced that shows three bodies and wreckage from the blast. Due to the nature of the content, a link will be provided to the image.
There have been three reported deaths from the bombing.
Beni is in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the North Kivu Province. The city of some 230,000 has been the site of multiple attacks from Islamist groups.
The Beni Massacre, an attack attributed to Ugandan Islamist rebels, led to at least 64 deaths in 2016.
In 2019, an attack claimed by ISIL led to 25 people being wounded or killed.
It has not been reported if any group has claimed the attack.