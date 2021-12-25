https://sputniknews.com/20211225/bomb-explodes-at-restaurant-in-dr-congo-at-least-three-dead---reports-1091802864.html

Bomb Explodes at Restaurant in DR Congo, at Least Three Dead

Bomb Explodes at Restaurant in DR Congo, at Least Three Dead

On Saturday, at around 7 p.m., local time, a bomb exploded inside a restaurant in Beni, a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 25.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-25T19:18+0000

2021-12-25T19:18+0000

2021-12-25T19:51+0000

bomb

democratic republic of congo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104425/47/1044254759_0:177:4465:2688_1920x0_80_0_0_f4a1194fac4dfa37e9ab04300a0d4292.jpg

According to reports, the bomb went off directly after Catholic mass and gunshots followed. A graphic image has surfaced that shows three bodies and wreckage from the blast. Due to the nature of the content, a link will be provided to the image. There have been three reported deaths from the bombing.Beni is in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the North Kivu Province. The city of some 230,000 has been the site of multiple attacks from Islamist groups. The Beni Massacre, an attack attributed to Ugandan Islamist rebels, led to at least 64 deaths in 2016.In 2019, an attack claimed by ISIL led to 25 people being wounded or killed. It has not been reported if any group has claimed the attack.

vot tak The israeloamericans bring their terrorists to the DRC. What did the DRC do to upset israeloamerica? Guessing they are too friendly to China. 0

1

democratic republic of congo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

bomb, democratic republic of congo