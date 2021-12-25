https://sputniknews.com/20211225/boat-carrying-migrants-reportedly-capsizes-in-central-aegean-killing-16-people-1091791936.html

Boat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People

Boat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People

A boat that was carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Greek island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea killing 16 people, Greek newspaper Naftemporiki said on Saturday citing the Hellenic coast guard.

2021-12-25T10:23+0000

2021-12-25T10:23+0000

2021-12-25T10:23+0000

greece

migrants

boat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102679/38/1026793844_0:0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_498e02c96595c18f4bd55125bd4bfffb.jpg

Sixty-three people were rescued and transported to Paros, according to the newspaper.The boat was traveling from Turkey to Italy when it capsized and sank on Friday evening.Five patrol boats, a navy helicopter, and a C-130 aircraft were deployed to the area of the accident. Search and rescue operations are still being conducted by the Hellenic coast guard.This is the third accident in three days involving migrants that travel to the EU over the sea. The Greek office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stressed that safer alternatives are needed for "these perilous crossings."

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

greece, migrants, boat