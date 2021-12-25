Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/boat-carrying-migrants-reportedly-capsizes-in-central-aegean-killing-16-people-1091791936.html
Boat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People
Boat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People
A boat that was carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Greek island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea killing 16 people, Greek newspaper Naftemporiki said on Saturday citing the Hellenic coast guard.
2021-12-25T10:23+0000
2021-12-25T10:23+0000
greece
migrants
boat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102679/38/1026793844_0:0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_498e02c96595c18f4bd55125bd4bfffb.jpg
Sixty-three people were rescued and transported to Paros, according to the newspaper.The boat was traveling from Turkey to Italy when it capsized and sank on Friday evening.Five patrol boats, a navy helicopter, and a C-130 aircraft were deployed to the area of the accident. Search and rescue operations are still being conducted by the Hellenic coast guard.This is the third accident in three days involving migrants that travel to the EU over the sea. The Greek office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stressed that safer alternatives are needed for "these perilous crossings."
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102679/38/1026793844_0:0:3112:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_9636c6bc129d13ac48a7d2f737e9ca4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
greece, migrants, boat

Boat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People

10:23 GMT 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / Dimitris MichalakisRefugees and migrants arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015.
Refugees and migrants arrive on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / Dimitris Michalakis
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A boat that was carrying migrants capsized off the coast of the Greek island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea killing 16 people, Greek newspaper Naftemporiki said on Saturday citing the Hellenic coast guard.
Sixty-three people were rescued and transported to Paros, according to the newspaper.
The boat was traveling from Turkey to Italy when it capsized and sank on Friday evening.
Five patrol boats, a navy helicopter, and a C-130 aircraft were deployed to the area of the accident. Search and rescue operations are still being conducted by the Hellenic coast guard.
This is the third accident in three days involving migrants that travel to the EU over the sea. The Greek office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stressed that safer alternatives are needed for "these perilous crossings."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:42 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope to Be Launched Into Space From French Guiana
10:39 GMTUS Fed Cannot Fix Runaway Inflation by Itself Amid Global Supply Chain Failure, Investor Says
10:23 GMTTrump's Records: A Few Pay Attention to Jan. 6th Committee Probe as Bidenflation Bites, Scholars Say
10:23 GMTUK 'to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions in Scientifically-Modelled Scenarios'
10:23 GMTBoat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People
10:21 GMTPope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
10:16 GMTChief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU
08:54 GMT'Sex-Addicted' James Franco Reportedly to Be Deposed Over Depp's Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard
08:30 GMTChinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law
07:30 GMT'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
07:22 GMTIs It Time to Drop Ex-Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane From the Indian Cricket Team's Playing XI?
07:05 GMTTurkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
06:17 GMTIran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
06:17 GMTTrump Spokesman Sues Jan. 6th Committee That 'Wrongly' Seeks to Obtain His Financial Records
06:00 GMTOmicron Wave: India's Restaurants, Clubs Face the Heat as Xmas, New Year Mass Gatherings Are Banned
05:09 GMTSerbian President Says He'll Ask Putin for More Gas Deliveries on Saturday
05:07 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Sister Breaks Down in Tears After Judge's Decision
05:04 GMTRussian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says
05:00 GMTFamous Footballers With Names That Remind Us of Christmas Fervour
03:57 GMTCombat Ship USS Milwaukee Remains in Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew – 4th Fleet