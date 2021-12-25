https://sputniknews.com/20211225/at-least-135-hurt-in-clashes-with-israeli-soldiers-in-west-bank--red-crescent-1091803597.html

At Least 135 Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank – Red Crescent

At Least 135 Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank – Red Crescent

At least 135 Palestinians were injured on Saturday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

2021-12-25T22:00+0000

2021-12-25T22:00+0000

2021-12-25T22:00+0000

west bank

clashes

idf

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088899036_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_629e0c4ff0735012753e86d260e51dfe.jpg

Five people were hit by live fire, 35 by rubber bullets and another 95 suffered adverse effects from tear gas exposure during scuffles near the flashpoint city of Nablus, north of Jerusalem.The Israel Defense Forces said a military post near Nablus came under attack. There was a shootout but no one was hurt. A manhunt was launched to find the gunmen.The fighting took place amid toned-down Christmas celebrations as Israel and Palestinian lands under its control remain closed to foreign travelers due to concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 variant.

west bank

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

west bank, clashes, idf