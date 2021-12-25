At Least 135 Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank – Red Crescent

Five people were hit by live fire, 35 by rubber bullets and another 95 suffered adverse effects from tear gas exposure during scuffles near the flashpoint city of Nablus, north of Jerusalem.The Israel Defense Forces said a military post near Nablus came under attack. There was a shootout but no one was hurt. A manhunt was launched to find the gunmen.The fighting took place amid toned-down Christmas celebrations as Israel and Palestinian lands under its control remain closed to foreign travelers due to concerns over the spread of the new COVID-19 variant.
GAZA (Sputnik) - At least 135 Palestinians were injured on Saturday in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.
"An attempted shooting attack just took place on a military post adjacent to Nablus in Judea and Samaria. No injuries were reported. Following an extensive search, dozens of bullet casings were found," the IDF tweeted.
