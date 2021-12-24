https://sputniknews.com/20211224/weekly-news-wrap-up-osce-announces-ukraine-ceasefire-russia--china-developing-high-tech-weapons-1091763310.html
Weekly News Wrap Up; OSCE Announces Ukraine Ceasefire; Russia & China Developing High Tech Weapons
Weekly News Wrap Up; OSCE Announces Ukraine Ceasefire; Russia & China Developing High Tech Weapons
Russian and European negotiators have reached a deal to restore a full ceasefire between Ukrainian government troops and ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine. 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-24T09:51+0000
2021-12-24T09:51+0000
2021-12-24T09:51+0000
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
situation in ukraine after ceasefire agreement
putin
biden
the critical hour
omicron strain
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091763285_21:0:1265:700_1920x0_80_0_0_2ccde1bcee524de0e9a15a929990d0db.png
Weekly News Wrap Up; OSCE Announces Ukraine Ceasefire; Russia & China Developing High Tech Weapons
Russian and European negotiators have reached a deal to restore a full ceasefire between Ukrainian government troops and ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss this week's stories. President Biden has said that he will run again in 2024 if he is in good health. Also, we discuss supply chain and inflation problems, the president's approval ratings, and Senator Joe Manchin's (D-WV) effect on Congress.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss legal cases of note. Some states are acting to mitigate the issue of all-white juries when the defendants are minorities. Also, the high-profile case involving the killing of Daunte Wright may be coming to a close as the jury completes its third day of deliberation.Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine at the George Washington University Hospital and founding director at the Rodham Institute at GWU, joins us to discuss covid. Omicron is spreading amongst both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Also, the FDA authorizes the first pill to address covid and the WHO is recommending caution and preparation due to the dominance of the Omicron variant.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," come together to talk foreign policy. The OSCE has come to another ceasefire agreement regarding Eastern Ukraine, but there are questions as to whether fascist elements in the unraveling Eastern European nation can be trusted to commit to such a thing. Also, Russia and China are working on high-tech weapons, the US and Ukraine opposed a UN condemnation of Nazis, President Putin spoke to the media, and President Biden's approval ratings are cratering.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, and Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. We discuss the US Pentagon's history of recklessly killing civilians. Also, Saudi Arabia may be building ballistic missiles, the White House is working with Israel to develop a common strategy regarding Iran, and the UN is going to cut food aid to Yemen.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091763285_176:0:1109:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b01632be35bf5429484999d88ba85d6d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Garland Nixon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), situation in ukraine after ceasefire agreement, putin, biden, the critical hour, omicron strain, аудио, radio
Weekly News Wrap Up; OSCE Announces Ukraine Ceasefire; Russia & China Developing High Tech Weapons
Russian and European negotiators have reached a deal to restore a full ceasefire between Ukrainian government troops and ethnic Russians in Eastern Ukraine.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss this week's stories. President Biden has said that he will run again in 2024 if he is in good health. Also, we discuss supply chain and inflation problems, the president's approval ratings, and Senator Joe Manchin's (D-WV) effect on Congress.
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss legal cases of note. Some states are acting to mitigate the issue of all-white juries when the defendants are minorities. Also, the high-profile case involving the killing of Daunte Wright may be coming to a close as the jury completes its third day of deliberation.
Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine at the George Washington University Hospital and founding director at the Rodham Institute at GWU, joins us to discuss covid. Omicron is spreading amongst both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Also, the FDA authorizes the first pill to address covid and the WHO is recommending caution and preparation due to the dominance of the Omicron variant.
Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
and CounterPunch, and Dan Lazare
, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," come together to talk foreign policy. The OSCE has come to another ceasefire agreement regarding Eastern Ukraine, but there are questions as to whether fascist elements in the unraveling Eastern European nation can be trusted to commit to such a thing. Also, Russia and China are working on high-tech weapons, the US and Ukraine opposed a UN condemnation of Nazis, President Putin spoke to the media, and President Biden's approval ratings are cratering.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, and Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. We discuss the US Pentagon's history of recklessly killing civilians. Also, Saudi Arabia may be building ballistic missiles, the White House is working with Israel to develop a common strategy regarding Iran, and the UN is going to cut food aid to Yemen.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com