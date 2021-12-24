Registration was successful!
LIVE: Bethlehem Holds Christmas Mass at Church of the Nativity
US Senators Make Bipartisan Push for Talks With Germany on Shelving Russian Gas Link
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US senators pushed President Joe Biden to talk to the new German government about putting Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on ice, in an article published Friday by The Washington Post.
Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who took part in a video call of some 20 Congress members with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused Russia of using energy resources as a weapon against Europe after it was hit by a pandemic-driven gas supply crunch.The senators called on Biden to reimpose sanctions on the subsea gas link. Nord Stream 2 was completed in fall but its certification process by Germany stalled and a decision is not expected until mid-2022. Ukraine and Poland stand to miss out on gas transit fees if the pipeline becomes operational.Russia has repeatedly urged against politicizing the project, expressing readiness to keep gas transit via Ukraine.
US Senators Make Bipartisan Push for Talks With Germany on Shelving Russian Gas Link

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany
Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who took part in a video call of some 20 Congress members with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused Russia of using energy resources as a weapon against Europe after it was hit by a pandemic-driven gas supply crunch.
"The administration should work closely with the new German government to keep the pipeline from becoming operational; it is in Europe's best interests to deny [President Vladimir] Putin another arm of influence over our allies," they wrote.
The senators called on Biden to reimpose sanctions on the subsea gas link. Nord Stream 2 was completed in fall but its certification process by Germany stalled and a decision is not expected until mid-2022. Ukraine and Poland stand to miss out on gas transit fees if the pipeline becomes operational.
Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
Putin Says Efforts to Block Nord Stream 2 Foolish, Since Project Would Lower Gas Prices
13:55 GMT
Russia has repeatedly urged against politicizing the project, expressing readiness to keep gas transit via Ukraine.
