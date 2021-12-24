https://sputniknews.com/20211224/us-senators-make-bipartisan-push-for-talks-with-germany-on-shelving-russian-gas-link-1091784971.html

US Senators Make Bipartisan Push for Talks With Germany on Shelving Russian Gas Link

US Senators Make Bipartisan Push for Talks With Germany on Shelving Russian Gas Link

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US senators pushed President Joe Biden to talk to the new German government about putting Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on ice, in an article published Friday by The Washington Post.

Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who took part in a video call of some 20 Congress members with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accused Russia of using energy resources as a weapon against Europe after it was hit by a pandemic-driven gas supply crunch.The senators called on Biden to reimpose sanctions on the subsea gas link. Nord Stream 2 was completed in fall but its certification process by Germany stalled and a decision is not expected until mid-2022. Ukraine and Poland stand to miss out on gas transit fees if the pipeline becomes operational.Russia has repeatedly urged against politicizing the project, expressing readiness to keep gas transit via Ukraine.

