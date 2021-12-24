Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/two-doses-of-pfizer-or-moderna-fail-to-protect-against-omicron-after-6-months-scientists-say-1091777362.html
Two Doses of Pfizer or Moderna Fail to Protect Against Omicron After 6 Months, Scientists Say
Two Doses of Pfizer or Moderna Fail to Protect Against Omicron After 6 Months, Scientists Say
A study by a group of scientists from the United States has found that two doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna do not provide protection against the Omicron strain six months after the second vaccination
2021-12-24T13:34+0000
2021-12-24T13:34+0000
omicron covid strain
world
covid-19
moderna
The study is published on the bioRxiv portal of scientific research and has yet to be reviewed by peers.According to the study, after the second dose, the neutralizing activity of antibodies was reduced by 30 times amid contact with the Omicron variant, compared with other strains.However, after a booster shot, the indicators reduced by only 14 times. Moreover, the third dose provided protection from the Omicron strain for over 90% of boosted subjects.Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite the new wave of travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
These viruses don't even exist. The Identity of the Virus: Health/ Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 Isolation/Purification. By Christine Massey, December 05, 2021. How can the injections protect when recipients sometimes drop dead AR INJECTIOB, from massive blood cots from present spike proteins, graphene and Al. The European Med. Agency..Through May 8, 2021 they had recorded 10,570 deaths and 405,259 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 mRNAshots: The insanity soon ends.. maybe.. Dr., Sam White and his legal team, PJH Law, on Friday Dec. 17, applied for undertakings from the UK’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), to withdraw the COVID vaccines within 7 days. If not, they will apply for a High Court injunction to force that.
world, covid-19, moderna

Two Doses of Pfizer or Moderna Fail to Protect Against Omicron After 6 Months, Scientists Say

13:34 GMT 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICSyringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" and small toy figures are seen front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021.
Syringe and vial labelled coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine and small toy figures are seen front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A study by a group of scientists from the United States has found that two doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna do not provide protection against the Omicron strain six months after the second vaccination.
The study is published on the bioRxiv portal of scientific research and has yet to be reviewed by peers.
"Following the 2nd dose, we observed a 30-fold reduction in neutralizing activity against the omicron variant. Through six months after the 2nd dose, none of the sera from naive vaccinated subjects showed neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant," the abstract read.
According to the study, after the second dose, the neutralizing activity of antibodies was reduced by 30 times amid contact with the Omicron variant, compared with other strains.
However, after a booster shot, the indicators reduced by only 14 times. Moreover, the third dose provided protection from the Omicron strain for over 90% of boosted subjects.
"These findings show that a 3rd dose is required to provide robust neutralizing antibody responses against the Omicron variant," the scientists said.
Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite the new wave of travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
Popular comments
These viruses don't even exist. The Identity of the Virus: Health/ Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 Isolation/Purification. By Christine Massey, December 05, 2021. How can the injections protect when recipients sometimes drop dead AR INJECTIOB, from massive blood cots from present spike proteins, graphene and Al. The European Med. Agency..Through May 8, 2021 they had recorded 10,570 deaths and 405,259 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 mRNAshots: The insanity soon ends.. maybe.. Dr., Sam White and his legal team, PJH Law, on Friday Dec. 17, applied for undertakings from the UK’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), to withdraw the COVID vaccines within 7 days. If not, they will apply for a High Court injunction to force that.
Thomas Turk
24 December, 17:07 GMT
