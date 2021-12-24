https://sputniknews.com/20211224/two-civilians-injured-after-houthi-projectile-hits-saudi-city-of-jazan-reports-say-1091783709.html

Two Civilians Injured After 'Houthi Projectile' Hits Saudi City of Jazan, Reports Say

Two people were injured when a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Two people were injured when a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported. The broadcaster shared a photo on Twitter showing the aftermath of the attack. The Saudi-led coalition said the projectile had been launched from the town of Saada, adding that it will carry out airstrikes to respond to the threat.

