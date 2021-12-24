Registration was successful!
Two Civilians Injured After 'Houthi Projectile' Hits Saudi City of Jazan, Reports Say
Two Civilians Injured After 'Houthi Projectile' Hits Saudi City of Jazan, Reports Say
Two people were injured when a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
Two people were injured when a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported. The broadcaster shared a photo on Twitter showing the aftermath of the attack. The Saudi-led coalition said the projectile had been launched from the town of Saada, adding that it will carry out airstrikes to respond to the threat.
Two Civilians Injured After 'Houthi Projectile' Hits Saudi City of Jazan, Reports Say

18:32 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 24.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedA Houthi rebel fighter holds his a weapon during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Iranian-backed Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Houthi rebels control the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, where most of the population lives. They are at war with a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized government.
A Houthi rebel fighter holds his a weapon during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Iranian-backed Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Houthi rebels control the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, where most of the population lives. They are at war with a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized government. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
Sofia Chegodaeva
The projectile hit an industrial workshop, media reported, citing the Saudi-led coalition.
Two people were injured when a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
The broadcaster shared a photo on Twitter showing the aftermath of the attack.
The Saudi-led coalition said the projectile had been launched from the town of Saada, adding that it will carry out airstrikes to respond to the threat.
