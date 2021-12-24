Two Civilians Injured After 'Houthi Projectile' Hits Saudi City of Jazan, Reports Say
18:32 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 24.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedA Houthi rebel fighter holds his a weapon during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Iranian-backed Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Houthi rebels control the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, where most of the population lives. They are at war with a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized government.
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
The projectile hit an industrial workshop, media reported, citing the Saudi-led coalition.
Two people were injured when a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
The broadcaster shared a photo on Twitter showing the aftermath of the attack.
إصابة اثنين من المدنيين بعد سقوط مقذوف معادٍ انطلق من #صعدة على إحدى الورش الصناعية في صامطة بمنطقة #جازان، والتحالف يعلن أنه بصدد تنفيذ ضربات جوية للتعامل مع مصدر التهديد. pic.twitter.com/nkBBJAPrMG— العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) December 24, 2021
The Saudi-led coalition said the projectile had been launched from the town of Saada, adding that it will carry out airstrikes to respond to the threat.