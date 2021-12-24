'They Did That to...Usurp the Queen?' TV Host Reflects on Harry and Meghan's Christmas Family Photo

Good Morning Britain's host Kate Garraway has questioned whether a Christmas card showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children was released to "usurp" the Queen. Garraway made the suggestion during a Friday show as she discussed with co-host Richard Bacon the Christmas card and the message shared by the Sussexes earlier this week. Garraway pointed to the fact that Harry and Meghan released the image just moments before Buckingham Palace's official photograph of the Queen, whose annual Christmas speech will be broadcast on Saturday. She wondered if there was a reason for these two images to be published almost simultaneously.Bacon responded: "It sounds ridiculous to me but that is obviously the suggestion. I think when you live on the west coast [in America], you’re just the tiny bit not sure what time it is over here."Garraway then asked ITV News royal affairs editor Chris Ship for his opinion and he did not support her suggestion either: "I don’t agree that it was done to usurp the Queen, no."Political commentator Iain Dale also refused to take Garraway's side: "I think it’s a lovely picture, why do people have to over-analyse these things?"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled the image of their six-month-old daughter Lilibet for the first time on Thursday as they shared a Christmas message and a picture taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties last year and moved to the US to become financially independent. The move came as a shock to many in the British public and prompted numerous speculations about the reasons the Sussexes had decided to do so. The couple continued to make headlines for quite a long time after they conducted a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey during which Meghan revealed some details about her life in the royal family after her marriage to Harry.
On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the first photo of their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet, as they unveiled their family Christmas card.
Good Morning Britain's host Kate Garraway has questioned whether a Christmas card showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children was released to "usurp" the Queen.
Garraway made the suggestion during a Friday show as she discussed with co-host Richard Bacon the Christmas card and the message shared by the Sussexes earlier this week.
Garraway pointed to the fact that Harry and Meghan released the image just moments before Buckingham Palace's official photograph of the Queen, whose annual Christmas speech will be broadcast on Saturday. She wondered if there was a reason for these two images to be published almost simultaneously.
"So is there a suggestion, Richard, that they kind of did that to in some way usurp the Queen?" Garraway asked.
Bacon responded: "It sounds ridiculous to me but that is obviously the suggestion. I think when you live on the west coast [in America], you’re just the tiny bit not sure what time it is over here."
Garraway then asked ITV News royal affairs editor Chris Ship for his opinion and he did not support her suggestion either: "I don’t agree that it was done to usurp the Queen, no."
Political commentator Iain Dale also refused to take Garraway's side: "I think it’s a lovely picture, why do people have to over-analyse these things?"
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled the image of their six-month-old daughter Lilibet for the first time on Thursday as they shared a Christmas message and a picture taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties last year and moved to the US to become financially independent. The move came as a shock to many in the British public and prompted numerous speculations about the reasons the Sussexes had decided to do so. The couple continued to make headlines for quite a long time after they conducted a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey during which Meghan revealed some details about her life in the royal family after her marriage to Harry.