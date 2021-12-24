Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Bethlehem Holds Christmas Mass at Church of the Nativity
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/the-senior-rumble-1091784504.html
The Senior Rumble
The Senior Rumble
US President Joe Biden reiterated during an exclusive interview with ABC News that the chances of him running in the 2024 presidential election would be heightened in the event that his predecessor chose to run in the race.
2021-12-24T20:16+0000
2021-12-24T20:11+0000
joe biden
donald trump
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091784478_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_4d60163f0ceb6c1cf82251e9937781eb.jpg
US President Joe Biden reiterated during an exclusive interview with ABC News' David Muir that the chances of him running in the 2024 presidential election would be heightened in the event that former US President Donald Trump officially chose to run in the race."You’re trying to tempt me now," Biden joked when asked whether he would run in 2024 with Trump as his contender. "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running."The US commander-in-chief further noted that he would seek reelection so long as his health remains adequate to execute the duties required of the highest US political office. "I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again," he stated.Trump has yet to give a yes or no on whether he will run again for office. In fact, he has mostly tip-toed around the subject, solely telling voters that they will be happy with his final decision when the time comes. As Trump only served one term in office, he still has the opportunity to run for a second and final four-year term.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091784478_0:0:1201:900_1920x0_80_0_0_09ac80af7d972ebcd40ba868c8dce784.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections

The Senior Rumble

20:16 GMT 24.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ted RallThe Senior Rumble
The Senior Rumble - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
Although US President Joe Biden previously stated an interest in running for reelection in the 2024 presidential cycle, the same cannot be said of his predecessor, who, while still eligible to run, has not yet clarified his stance.
US President Joe Biden reiterated during an exclusive interview with ABC News' David Muir that the chances of him running in the 2024 presidential election would be heightened in the event that former US President Donald Trump officially chose to run in the race.
"You’re trying to tempt me now," Biden joked when asked whether he would run in 2024 with Trump as his contender. "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running."
The US commander-in-chief further noted that he would seek reelection so long as his health remains adequate to execute the duties required of the highest US political office. "I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again," he stated.
Trump has yet to give a yes or no on whether he will run again for office. In fact, he has mostly tip-toed around the subject, solely telling voters that they will be happy with his final decision when the time comes. As Trump only served one term in office, he still has the opportunity to run for a second and final four-year term.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:01 GMTIran Accuses UK of Meddling After Statement on Ballistic Missile Test
20:45 GMTBethlehem Holds Christmas Mass at Church of the Nativity
20:16 GMTThe Senior Rumble
19:06 GMTNetizens in Stitches as Biden Says 'Let's Go Brandon, I Agree' During Santa Tracker Event - Video
19:02 GMTCNN Correspondent Says Biden Seemed ‘Confused’ Throughout Interview With ABC News
18:44 GMTMoscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative to Protest Over South Kurils Exhibition
18:42 GMT'Screw Joe Biden': Trump's Ex-Chief Strategist Bannon Promotes $FJB Cryptocurrency
18:32 GMTTwo Civilians Injured After 'Houthi Projectile' Hits Saudi City of Jazan, Reports Say
18:27 GMTPope Francis Holds Christmas Eve Mass in Vatican
18:25 GMTWhy is NATO in Denial of West's Non-Expansion Vows & Importance of Russia's 'Sphere of Influence'?
18:22 GMTPoll Finds Trump Beating Biden by 6 Points As POTUS’ Popularity Continues to Plummet
18:10 GMTBorrell Urges Libyans to Swiftly Devise New Schedule for Elections After Delay
18:06 GMTLibrarian Involved in 'Holocaust Reenactment' Scandal Shared Nation of Islam Leader’s Speech Online
18:05 GMTPashinyan Says Meeting With Erdogan Possible If Envoys' Talks Successful
18:00 GMT'They Did That to...Usurp the Queen?' TV Host Reflects on Harry and Meghan's Christmas Family Photo
17:26 GMTIAEA Trying to Save Banana Crop in Latin America With Nuclear Science
17:23 GMTWatch Simultaneous Launch of Over a Dozen Ballistic Missiles by Iran in Drills Aimed at Israel
17:21 GMTDutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccination Campaign Too Late
16:25 GMTStrike Action Disrupts Christmas Eve Trains in England, Scotland
16:19 GMTAlmost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows