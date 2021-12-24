https://sputniknews.com/20211224/the-senior-rumble-1091784504.html

The Senior Rumble

US President Joe Biden reiterated during an exclusive interview with ABC News that the chances of him running in the 2024 presidential election would be heightened in the event that his predecessor chose to run in the race.

US President Joe Biden reiterated during an exclusive interview with ABC News' David Muir that the chances of him running in the 2024 presidential election would be heightened in the event that former US President Donald Trump officially chose to run in the race."You’re trying to tempt me now," Biden joked when asked whether he would run in 2024 with Trump as his contender. "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running."The US commander-in-chief further noted that he would seek reelection so long as his health remains adequate to execute the duties required of the highest US political office. "I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again," he stated.Trump has yet to give a yes or no on whether he will run again for office. In fact, he has mostly tip-toed around the subject, solely telling voters that they will be happy with his final decision when the time comes. As Trump only served one term in office, he still has the opportunity to run for a second and final four-year term.

