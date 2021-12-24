Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/the-conviction-of-kim-potter-is-one-small-step-in-ending-police-terror-1091760291.html
The Conviction of Kim Potter Is One Small Step in Ending Police Terror
The Conviction of Kim Potter Is One Small Step in Ending Police Terror
Biden’s Unserious Attempts At Build Back Better, Voting Rights In 2022, Political conflicts In Africa 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-24T09:52+0000
2021-12-24T09:52+0000
sudan
uganda
somalia
voting
by any means necessary
build back better
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091760260_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5b2dc9dd90db221f7b3d55c5ca685cd3.png
The Conviction of Kim Potter Is One Small Step In Ending Police Terror
Biden’s Unserious Attempts At Build Back Better, Voting Rights In 2022, Political conflicts In Africa
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss Joe Biden and the Democrats’ appeasement of Joe Manchin which has resulted in serious malnourishment of the benefits originally promised in the bill, how this appeasement exposes the ruling class unity of the so-called two-party system, and how the Democratic Party is so clearly not taking the Build Back Better bill and the benefits it would give to working and poor people seriously.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Palast, author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and investigative reporter, whose work you can find at gregpalast.com to discuss efforts by GOP politicians in state legislatures attempting to limit the right to vote and challenging election integrity, the infrastructural issues that allow these restrictions to take effect, the ineffectiveness of the Democrats to pass any semblance of voting rights protection, and what the movement needs to do to protect voting rights.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss allegations of fraud in a local by-election in Uganda and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s alleged involvement, the house arrest of opposition figure Bobi Wine and his involvement with US officials, and the rumored resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and Garrett Harris, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action to discuss the conviction of Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright, a recent report outlining the DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Robbery Intervention Program and how it was used to terrify the city’s working-class Black communities and potential intervention of AFRICOM into the politics of and conflict in Somalia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
sudan
uganda
somalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091760260_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1a6b45096b40885c0222aff62f82e9f7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan, uganda, somalia, voting, by any means necessary, build back better, аудио, radio

The Conviction of Kim Potter Is One Small Step in Ending Police Terror

09:52 GMT 24.12.2021
The Conviction of Kim Potter Is One Small Step In Ending Police Terror
Subscribe
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Biden’s Unserious Attempts At Build Back Better, Voting Rights In 2022, Political conflicts In Africa
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss Joe Biden and the Democrats’ appeasement of Joe Manchin which has resulted in serious malnourishment of the benefits originally promised in the bill, how this appeasement exposes the ruling class unity of the so-called two-party system, and how the Democratic Party is so clearly not taking the Build Back Better bill and the benefits it would give to working and poor people seriously.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Palast, author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and investigative reporter, whose work you can find at gregpalast.com to discuss efforts by GOP politicians in state legislatures attempting to limit the right to vote and challenging election integrity, the infrastructural issues that allow these restrictions to take effect, the ineffectiveness of the Democrats to pass any semblance of voting rights protection, and what the movement needs to do to protect voting rights.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss allegations of fraud in a local by-election in Uganda and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s alleged involvement, the house arrest of opposition figure Bobi Wine and his involvement with US officials, and the rumored resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and Garrett Harris, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action to discuss the conviction of Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright, a recent report outlining the DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Robbery Intervention Program and how it was used to terrify the city’s working-class Black communities and potential intervention of AFRICOM into the politics of and conflict in Somalia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:21 GMT39 Killed, Many Injured in Bangladesh After Ferry Catches Fire
10:16 GMTTesla to Restrict Built-In Gaming Features in Cars Following Safety Agency Probe, Reports Say
10:01 GMTPolice Kill 14-Year-Old Girl While Firing at Suspect in North Hollywood, Reports Say
09:03 GMTWhy Biden-Trump 2024 Rematch is Big 'If' & How Michelle Obama Could Replace Joe in Presidential Race
08:52 GMTSecurity Concerns Raised as US Lawmakers Split Over Senate Sitting on Anniversary of Capitol Riot
08:38 GMTChris Martin Sends Waves With Announcement Coldplay Will Stop Making Music in 2025
08:29 GMTRoscosmos: Russian Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With OneWeb Satellites Installed on Launch Pad
07:34 GMTQueen to Deliver ‘Particularly Personal’ Tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas Day Message
06:45 GMTCourt in India's Most Populous State Urges to Delay Election Over Omicron
06:28 GMT'Juve Lost Its DNA After Ronaldo's Arrival': Italian Legend Gianluigi Buffon Makes Shocking Claim
06:25 GMTAll NATO Exercises in Ukraine are Anti-Russian, Diplomat Says
06:21 GMTRussia Fears Provocation by West in Belarus During Referendum on Basic Law, Diplomat Says
06:20 GMTOrganic Farming Potentially Worse for Environment Than Conventional, Study Warns
05:56 GMT30th Anniversary of the USSR's Collapse: Ukraine Ruined Chances for a Viable CIS, Archives Reveal
05:47 GMTNuclear War Will Only Result in Destruction of Humankind, UNGA President Says
05:43 GMTNHS ‘On a War Footing’ Facing Soaring Hospitalizations Due to Omicron COVID Strain, Staff 'Off Sick'
05:42 GMTDrawing Ukraine Into NATO, Missiles Placing Near Russia Creates Military Risks, Lavrov Says
05:37 GMTMiss World 2021 Organisers Lose Millions Amid Beauty Pageant's Cancellation, Report Says
05:18 GMTRomania Seeks to Buy 32 Old Norwegian F-16 Fighter Jets Replaced by F-35s
04:28 GMTGorbachev Supporting Russian-US Discussions of Security Issues, Hopes for Outcome