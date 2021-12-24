https://sputniknews.com/20211224/the-conviction-of-kim-potter-is-one-small-step-in-ending-police-terror-1091760291.html

The Conviction of Kim Potter Is One Small Step in Ending Police Terror

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss Joe Biden and the Democrats’ appeasement of Joe Manchin which has resulted in serious malnourishment of the benefits originally promised in the bill, how this appeasement exposes the ruling class unity of the so-called two-party system, and how the Democratic Party is so clearly not taking the Build Back Better bill and the benefits it would give to working and poor people seriously.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Palast, author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and investigative reporter, whose work you can find at gregpalast.com to discuss efforts by GOP politicians in state legislatures attempting to limit the right to vote and challenging election integrity, the infrastructural issues that allow these restrictions to take effect, the ineffectiveness of the Democrats to pass any semblance of voting rights protection, and what the movement needs to do to protect voting rights.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss allegations of fraud in a local by-election in Uganda and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s alleged involvement, the house arrest of opposition figure Bobi Wine and his involvement with US officials, and the rumored resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and Garrett Harris, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action to discuss the conviction of Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright, a recent report outlining the DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Robbery Intervention Program and how it was used to terrify the city’s working-class Black communities and potential intervention of AFRICOM into the politics of and conflict in Somalia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

