Texas Board Rescinds Posthumous Clemency Recommendation for George Floyd - Governor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles withdrew a recommendation to grant George Floyd posthumous clemency due to procedural errors, but... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

In October, the Board of Pardons and Paroles recommend that Floyd be posthumously pardoned for committing a minor drug conviction in 2004.Eze said the Board of Pardons and Paroles will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules.Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider the recommendation, but he will review any recommendations that the Board of Pardons and Paroles submits for consideration, Eze added.Floyd, a native of Houston, Texas, died in May 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest. Floyd's death sparked mass protests - and riots - against police violence and racial injustice across the United States and in some parts of the world.

