https://sputniknews.com/20211224/texas-board-rescinds-posthumous-clemency-recommendation-for-george-floyd---governor-1091764711.html
Texas Board Rescinds Posthumous Clemency Recommendation for George Floyd - Governor
Texas Board Rescinds Posthumous Clemency Recommendation for George Floyd - Governor
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles withdrew a recommendation to grant George Floyd posthumous clemency due to procedural errors, but... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
texas
recommendation
clemency
texas governor greg abbott
george floyd
In October, the Board of Pardons and Paroles recommend that Floyd be posthumously pardoned for committing a minor drug conviction in 2004.Eze said the Board of Pardons and Paroles will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules.Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider the recommendation, but he will review any recommendations that the Board of Pardons and Paroles submits for consideration, Eze added.Floyd, a native of Houston, Texas, died in May 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest. Floyd's death sparked mass protests - and riots - against police violence and racial injustice across the United States and in some parts of the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/ex-cop-derek-chauvin-reportedly-pleads-guilty-to-violating-george-floyds-civil-rights-1091549497.html
Typical texarse willful incompetence.
texas, recommendation, clemency, texas governor greg abbott, george floyd

Texas Board Rescinds Posthumous Clemency Recommendation for George Floyd - Governor

03:32 GMT 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / NICOLE NERIFILE PHOTO: Workers begin to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
FILE PHOTO: Workers begin to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / NICOLE NERI
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles withdrew a recommendation to grant George Floyd posthumous clemency due to procedural errors, but Governor Greg Abbott will review the recommendation if the Board resubmits it for consideration, the governor's spokesperson Renae Eze said.
In October, the Board of Pardons and Paroles recommend that Floyd be posthumously pardoned for committing a minor drug conviction in 2004.

"The Board of Pardons and Paroles has withdrawn 25 clemency recommendations that contained procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules," Eze said in a press release on Thursday. "Among the recommendations withdrawn was one concerning George Floyd."

Eze said the Board of Pardons and Paroles will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules.
Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider the recommendation, but he will review any recommendations that the Board of Pardons and Paroles submits for consideration, Eze added.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses his sentencing hearing and the judge as he awaits his sentence after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 25, 2021 in a still image from video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
15 December, 15:19 GMT
Floyd, a native of Houston, Texas, died in May 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest. Floyd's death sparked mass protests - and riots - against police violence and racial injustice across the United States and in some parts of the world.
Popular comments
Typical texarse willful incompetence.
vtvot tak
24 December, 06:55 GMT
000000
