Strike Action Disrupts Christmas Eve Trains in England, Scotland
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSPeople stand while waiting for train information at London Euston train station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 23, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - CrossCountry operator, which runs trains from Scotland to Southern England, urged passengers on Friday to avoid traveling on Christmas Eve as a strike action by employees angered by an HR policy caused train delays and cancellations all over the country.
The strike action was launched by train managers and senior conductors after CrossCountry sought to draft in other staff to carry out their roles.
"We're sorry, but due to strike action by members of the RMT union, we are running an extremely limited service today. Your original train may not be running," CrossCountry wrote on Twitter.
⚠ SEVERELY AMENDED SERVICE ⚠— CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) December 24, 2021
We're sorry, but due to strike action by members of the RMT union, we are running an extremely limited service today.
Your original train may not be running.
For timetables, alternative travel arrangements, refunds:- https://t.co/CRUvFOMync
In a separate statement posted on their website, the company listed routes where it will run a reduced service or will will not run any services all together. Among the canceled services are those between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh, Derby and Nottingham, Leicester and Stansted Airport and others.
Today I join picket line at Plymouth in the defence of the safety critical role of key staff at Cross-Country trains. The strike is solidly supported.✊ pic.twitter.com/8me1RzUiG7— Lee-Martin Rundle (@LeemartinRundl1) December 24, 2021
The customers are advised to change their plans where possible and avoid travel on either December 24 or December 31.