Strike Action Disrupts Christmas Eve Trains in England, Scotland
CrossCountry operator, which runs trains from Scotland to Southern England, urged passengers on Friday to avoid traveling on Christmas Eve as a strike action by employees angered by an HR policy caused train delays and cancellations all over the country.
The strike action was launched by train managers and senior conductors after CrossCountry sought to draft in other staff to carry out their roles."We're sorry, but due to strike action by members of the RMT union, we are running an extremely limited service today. Your original train may not be running," CrossCountry wrote on Twitter.In a separate statement posted on their website, the company listed routes where it will run a reduced service or will will not run any services all together. Among the canceled services are those between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh, Derby and Nottingham, Leicester and Stansted Airport and others.The customers are advised to change their plans where possible and avoid travel on either December 24 or December 31.
16:25 GMT 24.12.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - CrossCountry operator, which runs trains from Scotland to Southern England, urged passengers on Friday to avoid traveling on Christmas Eve as a strike action by employees angered by an HR policy caused train delays and cancellations all over the country.
The strike action was launched by train managers and senior conductors after CrossCountry sought to draft in other staff to carry out their roles.
"We're sorry, but due to strike action by members of the RMT union, we are running an extremely limited service today. Your original train may not be running," CrossCountry wrote on Twitter.
In a separate statement posted on their website, the company listed routes where it will run a reduced service or will will not run any services all together. Among the canceled services are those between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh, Derby and Nottingham, Leicester and Stansted Airport and others.
The customers are advised to change their plans where possible and avoid travel on either December 24 or December 31.
