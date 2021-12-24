Registration was successful!
South Korea Pardons Impeached Former President Park Geun Hye
South Korea Pardons Impeached Former President Park Geun Hye
Impeached former South Korean President Park Geun-hye is set to be pardoned by South Korea's Justice Ministry after being sentenced to 25 years in prison for... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
Park was impeached in December of 2016 on charges of influence peddling. Three months later, South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment. Park's trial brought to light evidence that she colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to funnel tens of billions of won from corporations to Choi’s family and non-profit foundations owned by her. On April 6, 2018, Park received a 24-year sentence, later extended to 25 years, and was handed a 20 billion won fine after being found guilty of charges including abuse of power, bribery and coercion. In July of 2020, through appeal, her sentence was reduced to 20 years. It has been four years and nine months since Park was arrested in March of 2017. Park Geun-hye, the 11th South Korean president, served from 2013 until 2017. She was the first woman to be elected president of South Korea and the first popularly elected female head of state in East Asia. Her father, Park Chung-hee, was president from 1961 to 1979 when he seized power through a military coup. Park Geun-hye is one of 3,94 people who will be granted special amnesty, reduced sentences, and reinstatement in the New Year.
South Korea Pardons Impeached Former President Park Geun Hye

00:46 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 01:12 GMT 24.12.2021)
Nevin Brown
Impeached former South Korean President Park Geun-hye is set to be pardoned by South Korea's Justice Ministry after being sentenced to 25 years in prison for corruption and abuse of power in 2018.
Park was impeached in December of 2016 on charges of influence peddling. Three months later, South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment.
Park's trial brought to light evidence that she colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to funnel tens of billions of won from corporations to Choi’s family and non-profit foundations owned by her.
On April 6, 2018, Park received a 24-year sentence, later extended to 25 years, and was handed a 20 billion won fine after being found guilty of charges including abuse of power, bribery and coercion.
In July of 2020, through appeal, her sentence was reduced to 20 years.
It has been four years and nine months since Park was arrested in March of 2017.
Park Geun-hye, the 11th South Korean president, served from 2013 until 2017. She was the first woman to be elected president of South Korea and the first popularly elected female head of state in East Asia.
Her father, Park Chung-hee, was president from 1961 to 1979 when he seized power through a military coup.
Park Geun-hye is one of 3,94 people who will be granted special amnesty, reduced sentences, and reinstatement in the New Year.
