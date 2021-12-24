https://sputniknews.com/20211224/russias-new-sibir-nuclear-icebreaker-handed-over-to-rosatom-for-exploitation-1091884548.html

Russia's New Sibir Nuclear Icebreaker Handed Over to Rosatom for Exploitation

Russia's New Sibir Nuclear Icebreaker Handed Over to Rosatom for Exploitation

Russia's first serial project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker known as Sibir, was handed over to state atomic energy corporation Rosatom for exploitation on Friday.

2021-12-24T17:57+0000

2021-12-24T17:57+0000

2021-12-29T11:32+0000

rosatom

russia

icebreaker

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101604/32/1016043236_0:648:1456:1467_1920x0_80_0_0_32e70f108df92afb2755606698e76e55.jpg

After necessary documents are completed and preparations for the winter-spring navigation are made, the icebreaker will leave St. Petersburg for the port of Murmansk, according to the statement.The keel laying of the ship took place on 26 May 2015, and the icebreaker was floated on 22 September 2017.Universal nuclear-powered icebreakers Ural, Yakutia, and Chukotka are currently under construction at Baltic Shipyard too, with all of them named after Russia's regions.Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers are to date the most powerful and the largest in the world. The ships ensure Russia's leading position in the Arctic. The icebreaker is 173.3 meters (568.6 feet) long and 34 meters broad with a 33,500-tonne displacement.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

rosatom, russia, icebreaker